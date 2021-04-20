Global Meat Safety Testing Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Adpen Laboratories
Swift Silliker (Pty) Ltd
Asurequality Limited
Genon Laboratories Ltd.
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Burea Veritas SA
SGS SA
Campden BRI
Det Norske Veritas As (DNV)
Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Inc.
Food Hygiene & Health Laboratory
IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat GMBH
ILS Limited
Intertek Group Plc
MVTL Laboratories Inc.
Romer Labs Inc.
DTS Laboratories
Major applications as follows:
Government
Commercial
Others
Major Type as follows:
Microbiological detection
Moisture detection
Veterinary drug residues
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Meat Safety Testing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Meat Safety Testing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Meat Safety Testing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Meat Safety Testing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Adpen Laboratories
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Adpen Laboratories
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Adpen Laboratories
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Swift Silliker (Pty) Ltd
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Swift Silliker (Pty) Ltd
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Swift Silliker (Pty) Ltd
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Asurequality Limited
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Asurequality Limited
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Asurequality Limited
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Genon Laboratories Ltd.
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Genon Laboratories Ltd.
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Genon Laboratories Ltd.
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Bio-Rad Laboratories
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Bio-Rad Laboratories
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Burea Veritas SA
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Burea Veritas SA
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Burea Veritas SA
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 SGS SA
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of SGS SA
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of SGS SA
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 Campden BRI
3.8.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Campden BRI
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Campden BRI
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 Det Norske Veritas As (DNV)
3.9.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Det Norske Veritas As (DNV)
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Det Norske Veritas As (DNV)
3.9.4 Recent Development
3.10 Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Inc.
3.10.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Inc.
3.10.2 Product & Services
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Inc.
3.10.4 Recent Development
3.11 Food Hygiene & Health Laboratory
3.11.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Food Hygiene & Health Laboratory
3.11.2 Product & Services
3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Food Hygiene & Health Laboratory
3.11.4 Recent Development
3.12 IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat GMBH
3.12.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat GMBH
3.12.2 Product & Services
3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat GMBH
3.12.4 Recent Development
3.13 ILS Limited
3.13.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of ILS Limited
3.13.2 Product & Services
3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of ILS Limited
3.13.4 Recent Development
3.14 Intertek Group Plc
3.14.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Intertek Group Plc
3.14.2 Product & Services
3.14.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Intertek Group Plc
3.14.4 Recent Development
3.15 MVTL Laboratories Inc.
3.15.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of MVTL Laboratories Inc.
3.15.2 Product & Services
3.15.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of MVTL Laboratories Inc.
3.15.4 Recent Development
3.16 Romer Labs Inc.
3.16.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Romer Labs Inc.
3.16.2 Product & Services
3.16.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Romer Labs Inc.
3.17 DTS Laboratories
3.17.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of DTS Laboratories
3.17.2 Product & Services
3.17.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of DTS Laboratories
4 Major End-Use
4.1 Government
4.1.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Government
4.1.2 Government Market Size and Forecast
Fig Government Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Government Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Government Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Government Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.2 Commercial
4.2.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Commercial
4.2.2 Commercial Market Size and Forecast
Fig Commercial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Commercial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Commercial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Commercial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.3 Others
4.3.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others
4.3.2 Others Market Size and Forecast
Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5 Market by Type
5.1 Microbiological detection
5.1.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Microbiological detection
5.1.2 Microbiological detection Market Size and Forecast
Fig Microbiological detection Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Microbiological detection Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Microbiological detection Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Microbiological detection Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.2 Moisture detection
5.2.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Moisture detection
5.2.2 Moisture detection Market Size and Forecast
Fig Moisture detection Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Moisture detection Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Moisture detection Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Moisture detection Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.3 Veterinary drug residues
5.3.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Veterinary drug residues
5.3.2 Veterinary drug residues Market Size and Forecast
Fig Veterinary drug residues Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Veterinary drug residues Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Veterinary drug residues Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Veterinary drug residues Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.4 Others
5.4.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Others
5.4.2 Others Market Size and Forecast
Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
6 Price Overview
6.1 Price by Manufacturers
Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers
6.2 Price by End-Use
Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use
6.3 Price by Type
Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type
….. continued
