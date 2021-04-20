Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2021 | Leading Key Vendors SABIC, Chi Mei, PetroChina, Formosa Plastics

Overview Of Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market

Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) is a colorless and transparent thermoplastic resin with high temperature resistance, excellent gloss and chemical resistance, as well as excellent hardness, rigidity, dimensional stability and high load carrying capacity. Nitrile and styrene are obtained by suspension polymerization of a raw material, and may be initiated by a thermal initiator, or may be obtained by an emulsion polymerization method, and are used for producing a transparent plastic product because of the inherent transparency of the resin.

The Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2027, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2021-2027.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2021), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2021-2027), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: SABIC, Chi Mei, PetroChina, Formosa Plastics, Tianjin Dagu Chemicals, Samsung Cheil Industries, Dow, INEOS, lMonsanto, Styron, Ningbo LG Yongxing Chemical, China National Petroleum, Toray

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) market from 2016 to 2027 is primarily split into:

Suspension

Emulsion

Continuous Mass Polymerization

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) market from 2016 to 2027 covers:

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronic Appliances

Packaging

Automotive

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

This report also splits the market by region: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Additionally, the information on the latest developments in this Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) market, both, at the global as well as regional level, is expected to enhance the decision-making capability of the reader. Up-to-date information on various specifications, buyer analysis, their purchasing volume, prices, and price analysis, and deep insights on the leading suppliers have also been provided in this study for the readers.

Research objectives:-

To study and analyze the global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2016 to 2021, and forecast to 2027. To understand the structure of the Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) market by identifying its various sub-segments. Focuses on the key global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years. To analyze the Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Overall the report offers detailed coverage of Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) industry and presents main market trends. This research gives historical and forecasts market size, demand and production forecasts, end use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market.

Table of Content

1 Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN)

4 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5 Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.2 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11 South America Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN) Market Forecast

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

