Global P-Hydroxybenzaldehyde (PHB) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global P-Hydroxybenzaldehyde (PHB) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Kessler Chemical(CA)

Penta Manufacturing Company(US)

Simagchem Corporation(CN)

Sigma-Aldrich(US)

Dow(US)

TCI(JP)

JUNSEI(JP)

INTATRADE GmbH(DE)

Pure chemsitry(US)

Beckmann-Kenko GmbH(DE)

BOC Sciences(US)

HBCChem(US)

Masuda Chemical Industries(JP)

Alfa Chemistry(US)

Apollo Scientific(UK)

Toronto(CA)

Anisyn(US)

Extrasynthese(FR)

Avonchem(UK)

Bharavi Laboratories(IN)

Accela(US)

Apin Chemicals(UK)

Arran Chemical(IE)

Sena Biotech(KP)

Jinan Haohua Industry(CN)

Zhejiang Junhao Chemical(CN)

Ningkang Nanjing Chemical(CN)

Hunan Dajie Technology(CN)

Jiaxing Jinhe Chemical(CN)

ShanDong Fine Chemical(CN)

Major applications as follows:

Medicine

Spices

Others

Major Type as follows:

99.8%

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

