Antimicrobial Preservatives Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2028

Global Antimicrobial Preservatives Market: Overview

Antimicrobial preservatives are chemical formulations needed in a wide range of applications that need biocidal action to prevent the growth of bacteria, fungus, and a variety of microorganisms. Products such as pharmaceuticals, personal care products, cosmetics, medical devices, and food products are witnessing the extensive use of these chemicals in the global antimicrobial preservatives market. The usage of these chemicals has gained traction as excipients for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

The antimicrobial preservatives market is witnessing several manufacturers focused on improving the action of these chemicals to include wide range of pathogens in the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries. Efforts are also being made to improve the safety and efficacy profiles of antimicrobial preservatives, so as to reinforce their use in food and medical applications, world over. In numerous applications, combination of preservatives are used in antimicrobial formulations. Emerging variety of preservative system expected to hold promise for the manufacturing of medicinal products is opening new evolutionary dynamics in the antimicrobial preservatives market.

Global Antimicrobial Preservatives Market: Notable Developments

As validation of drug products become more stringent in various parts of the world, efforts are made for increasing the efficacy of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used in them. The unmet need in the end-use industry is source to several new revenue streams for stakeholders in the antimicrobial preservatives market. Several regulatory requirements mandate the use of an effective antimicrobial preservatives to prevent the growth of bacteria in product as well as in packaging. To address the related concerns, there is an increasing demand for antimicrobial effectiveness testing mechanism in the global antimicrobial preservatives market.

To adhere to numerous regional standards a preservative efficacy testing (PET) method holds promise. The ability of antimicrobial preservatives for inhibiting microorganism should conform to the United States Pharmacopeial Convention (USP), European Pharmacopoeia, and British Pharmacopoeia (BP) standards. The specialist method factors in various parameters in assessing the efficacy of antimicrobial preservatives so that they world well in a variety of application conditions. The PET is considered effective against Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria, molds, and yeasts. The growing demand for PET as a stability test is opening new world of possibilities in the antimicrobial preservatives market.

Companies in the antimicrobial preservatives market are entering into partnerships and collaborations with labs in developed nations to help them comply with stringent regulation of drug products. They are also pouring in money into research and development activities to develop technologically-advanced PET.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global antimicrobial preservatives market include –

Royal DSM

DowDuPont

Clariant AG

Celanese Corporation

BASF SE

Global Antimicrobial Preservatives Market: Key Growth Dynamics

The rising demand for biocides in a range of medicinal products, notably in drug making, is a key factor propelling the expansion of the global antimicrobial preservatives market. Substantial demand for multi-dose protein formulations among patient populations is fueling the use of antimicrobial preservatives.

In recent years, especially in developing and developed countries, the demand for natural preservatives in food products is fast gaining traction. This has paved way to several exciting products in the antimicrobial preservatives market. The advent of essential oils as antimicrobial preservatives has proved promising in cheese products. Growing preference of natural over artificial additives is driving the momentum in this direction.

Manufacturers are constantly improving the efficacy of antimicrobial preservatives to meet a broad range of microbial activity in several applications. Considerable revenues to the antimicrobial preservatives market will also come from rising demand for antimicrobial packaging for food and beverages. Efforts to improve the shelf-life of food products drive the demand in this application in the market.

Global Antimicrobial Preservatives Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to contribute sizable revenues to the global antimicrobial preservatives market. This is in part driven by substantial demand for antimicrobial packaging, especially in the food and beverages industry. North America is also expected to hold an incredible potential, driven partly by the rising demand for more efficacious antimicrobial preservatives in personal care products and drug making.

