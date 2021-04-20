Global Phycocyanin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Phycocyanin is a pigment-protein complex from the light-harvesting phycobiliprotein family, along with allophycocyanin and phycoerythrin. It is an accessory pigment to chlorophyll. All phycobiliproteins are water-soluble, so they cannot exist within the membrane like carotenoids can. Instead, phycobiliproteins aggregate to form clusters that adhere to the membrane called phycobilisomes. Phycocyanin is a characteristic light blue color, absorbing orange and red light, particularly near 620 nm (depending on which specific type it is), and emits fluorescence at about 650 nm (also depending on which type it is). Allophycocyanin absorbs and emits at longer wavelengths than phycocyanin C or phycocyanin R. Phycocyanins are found in Cyanobacteria (also called blue-green algae).
The global Phycocyanin market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025.
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
DIC
Japan Algae
Parry Nutraceuticals
Ozone Naturals
EcoFuel Laboratories
Nan Pao International Biotech
King Dnarmsa Spirulina
Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology
Wuli Lvqi
Norland
Major applications as follows:
Natural Food Colorant
Pharmaceutical Industry
Major Type as follows:
Food Grader
Cosmetic Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
