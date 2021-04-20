Global Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The Metal Plating and Finishing industry was 448.14 million USD in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 548.81 million USD by 2022, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 3.44% between 2016 and 2022.
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data
and product specifications etc.:
Pioneer Metal Finishing
Anoplate Corporation
Lincoln Industries
CECO Environmental
Arlington Plating Company
Incertec
SPC
Coastline Metal Finishing
Dixie Industrial Finishing
American Plating Company
H&W Global Industries
Ctech Metal Finishing Inc.
Nassau Chromium Plating Co
Major applications as follows:
Aircraft Components
Machine Components
Medical Instruments
Automotive Components
Others
Major Type as follows:
Gold
Zinc
Nickel
Bronze
Tin
Copper
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
