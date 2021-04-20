Global Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The Metal Plating and Finishing industry was 448.14 million USD in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 548.81 million USD by 2022, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 3.44% between 2016 and 2022.

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data

and product specifications etc.:

Pioneer Metal Finishing

Anoplate Corporation

Lincoln Industries

CECO Environmental

Arlington Plating Company

Incertec

SPC

Coastline Metal Finishing

Dixie Industrial Finishing

American Plating Company

H&W Global Industries

Ctech Metal Finishing Inc.

Nassau Chromium Plating Co

Major applications as follows:

Aircraft Components

Machine Components

Medical Instruments

Automotive Components

Others

Major Type as follows:

Gold

Zinc

Nickel

Bronze

Tin

Copper

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Metal Plating and Finishing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Metal Plating and Finishing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Pioneer Metal Finishing

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Pioneer Metal Finishing

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Pioneer Metal Finishing

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Anoplate Corporation

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Anoplate Corporation

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Anoplate Corporation

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Lincoln Industries

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Lincoln Industries

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Lincoln Industries

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 CECO Environmental

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of CECO Environmental

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of CECO Environmental

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Arlington Plating Company

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Arlington Plating Company

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Arlington Plating Company

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Incertec

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Incertec

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Incertec

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 SPC

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of SPC

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of SPC

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Coastline Metal Finishing

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Coastline Metal Finishing

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Coastline Metal Finishing

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Dixie Industrial Finishing

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Dixie Industrial Finishing

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Dixie Industrial Finishing

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 American Plating Company

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of American Plating Company

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of American Plating Company

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 H&W Global Industries

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of H&W Global Industries

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of H&W Global Industries

3.11.4 Recent Development

3.12 Ctech Metal Finishing Inc.

3.12.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Ctech Metal Finishing Inc.

3.12.2 Product & Services

3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ctech Metal Finishing Inc.

3.13 Nassau Chromium Plating Co

3.13.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Nassau Chromium Plating Co

3.13.2 Product & Services

3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Nassau Chromium Plating Co

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Aircraft Components

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Aircraft Components

4.1.2 Aircraft Components Market Size and Forecast

Fig Aircraft Components Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Aircraft Components Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Aircraft Components Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Aircraft Components Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 Machine Components

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Machine Components

4.2.2 Machine Components Market Size and Forecast

Fig Machine Components Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Machine Components Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Machine Components Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Machine Components Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.3 Medical Instruments

4.3.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Medical Instruments

4.3.2 Medical Instruments Market Size and Forecast

Fig Medical Instruments Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Medical Instruments Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Medical Instruments Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Medical Instruments Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.4 Automotive Components

4.4.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Automotive Components

4.4.2 Automotive Components Market Size and Forecast

Fig Automotive Components Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Automotive Components Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Automotive Components Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Automotive Components Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

4.5.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5 Market by Type

5.1 Gold

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Gold

5.1.2 Gold Market Size and Forecast

Fig Gold Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Gold Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Gold Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Gold Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.2 Zinc

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Zinc

5.2.2 Zinc Market Size and Forecast

Fig Zinc Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Zinc Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Zinc Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Zinc Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.3 Nickel

5.3.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Nickel

5.3.2 Nickel Market Size and Forecast

Fig Nickel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Nickel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Nickel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Nickel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.4 Bronze

5.4.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Bronze

5.4.2 Bronze Market Size and Forecast

Fig Bronze Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Bronze Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Bronze Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Bronze Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.5 Tin

5.5.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Tin

5.5.2 Tin Market Size and Forecast

Fig Tin Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Tin Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Tin Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Tin Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.6 Copper

5.6.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Copper

5.6.2 Copper Market Size and Forecast

Fig Copper Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Copper Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Copper Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Copper Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.7 Others

5.7.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Others

5.7.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

7 ConclusionList of Table

