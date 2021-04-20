Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

Phthalic anhydride is a toxic, white solid crystalline compound in various forms or a clear molten liquid, with an irritating odor. It is slightly soluble in hot water, hydrolysing to phthalic acid. PA is soluble in alcohol and carbon disulphide. It reacts with strong oxidants and responds violently when heated with copper oxide or sodium nitrite, to cause an explosion hazard.Phthalic anhydride is obtained from oxidation of o-xylene or naphthalene in presence of a catalyst usually a vanadium/titanium pentoxide. Plasticizers are the important application area for phthalic anhydride, followed by unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and alkyd resins.Phthalates are derivatives of phthalic anhydride, they are a family of chemical compounds primarily used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or vinyl flexible and pliant. Phthalates are the most commonly used plasticizers in the world and are categorized as high phthalates and low phthalates, depending on their molecular weight. Among the important plasticizers, DOP and DINP are more commonly used phthalate plasticizers.

The global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4946607-global-phthalic-anhydride-and-derivatives-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

BASF

ExxonMobil

ALSO READ :https://www.pressnews.biz/@vaibhavwa_mrfr21/floor-cleaners-market-global-industry-analysis-by-size-share-and-forecast-2020-2027-qw8djbmpq86n

Aekyung

Thirumalai

Stepan

Koppers

UPC Group

Polynt

Proviron

Lanxess

CEPSA

Uralkhimprom

IG Petrochemicals

Nan Ya Plastics

Deza

ALSO READ :https://www.reusealways.com/read-blog/5083

Perstorp

Shenghe

Bluesail

Henan Qing’an Chemical

HongXin Company

Anhui Tongling Chemical

New Solar

Jiangsu Sanmu Group

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Major applications as follows:

Plasticizers

UPR

Alkyd Resins

Others

Major Type as follows:

O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation

Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Phthalic Anhydride

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105