Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Phthalic anhydride is a toxic, white solid crystalline compound in various forms or a clear molten liquid, with an irritating odor. It is slightly soluble in hot water, hydrolysing to phthalic acid. PA is soluble in alcohol and carbon disulphide. It reacts with strong oxidants and responds violently when heated with copper oxide or sodium nitrite, to cause an explosion hazard.Phthalic anhydride is obtained from oxidation of o-xylene or naphthalene in presence of a catalyst usually a vanadium/titanium pentoxide. Plasticizers are the important application area for phthalic anhydride, followed by unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and alkyd resins.Phthalates are derivatives of phthalic anhydride, they are a family of chemical compounds primarily used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or vinyl flexible and pliant. Phthalates are the most commonly used plasticizers in the world and are categorized as high phthalates and low phthalates, depending on their molecular weight. Among the important plasticizers, DOP and DINP are more commonly used phthalate plasticizers.
The global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
BASF
ExxonMobil
Aekyung
Thirumalai
Stepan
Koppers
UPC Group
Polynt
Proviron
Lanxess
CEPSA
Uralkhimprom
IG Petrochemicals
Nan Ya Plastics
Deza
Perstorp
Shenghe
Bluesail
Henan Qing’an Chemical
HongXin Company
Anhui Tongling Chemical
New Solar
Jiangsu Sanmu Group
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Major applications as follows:
Plasticizers
UPR
Alkyd Resins
Others
Major Type as follows:
O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation
Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Phthalic Anhydride
