Global Industrial Silica Sand Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Industrial silica sand is well-rounded, well-sorted, sand consisting of almost pure quartz, or silicon dioxide Industry silica sand is the most commonly used sand which is made by either crushing sandstone or taken from natural occurring locations, such as beaches and river beds.



The global Industrial Silica Sand market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Unimin Corporation

Fairmount Minerals

U.S. Silica

Emerge Energy Services LP

Badger Mining Corp

Hi-Crush Partners

Preferred Sands

Premier Silica

Pattison Sand

Sibelco

Minerali Industriali

Quarzwerke Group

Aggregate Industries

WOLFF & MüLLER

SAMIN

Strobel Quarzsand GmbH

Brogardsand

SCHLINGMEIER QUARZSAND GmbH & CO. KG

BATHGATE SILICA SAND

Silmer

TENGDA

CNBM

AVIC Glass

Shanyuan

Kibing

Duchang xinshiji

Lianxin Group

Yiqiang Silica Sand

Toyota Tsusho

Tokai Sand

TOCHU CORPORATION

JFE Mineral

Gujarat Mineral

Terengganu

Quang Nam

TMC

JSC

Jay Ambe Mines and Minerals

Major applications as follows:

Hydraulic fracturing

Glassmaking

Foundry

Ceramics and Refractories

Others

Major Type as follows:

Less than 40 mesh

40-70 mesh

More than 70 mesh

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

