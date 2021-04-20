Global Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Data Survey Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

BASF

Celanese

DuPont

Lanxess

Shell

Azdel

SABIC

Cytec

Exxon

Royal DSM

Rhodia (Solvay)

Teijin

JUSHI Group

Major applications as follows:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Others

Major Type as follows:

Pressing Moulding

Flow Molding

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 BASF

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of BASF

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Celanese

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Celanese

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Celanese

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 DuPont

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of DuPont

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of DuPont

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Lanxess

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Lanxess

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Lanxess

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Shell

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Shell

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shell

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Azdel

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Azdel

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Azdel

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 SABIC

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of SABIC

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of SABIC

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Cytec

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Cytec

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Cytec

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Exxon

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Exxon

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Exxon

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 Royal DSM

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Royal DSM

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Royal DSM

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 Rhodia (Solvay)

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Rhodia (Solvay)

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Rhodia (Solvay)

3.11.4 Recent Development

3.12 Teijin

3.12.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Teijin

3.12.2 Product & Services

3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Teijin

3.13 JUSHI Group

3.13.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of JUSHI Group

3.13.2 Product & Services

3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of JUSHI Group

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Automotive

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Automotive

4.1.2 Automotive Market Size and Forecast

Fig Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 Building and Construction

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Building and Construction

4.2.2 Building and Construction Market Size and Forecast

Fig Building and Construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Building and Construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Building and Construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Building and Construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.3 Others

4.3.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

4.3.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5 Market by Type

5.1 Pressing Moulding

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Pressing Moulding

5.1.2 Pressing Moulding Market Size and Forecast

Fig Pressing Moulding Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Pressing Moulding Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Pressing Moulding Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Pressing Moulding Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.2 Flow Molding

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Flow Molding

5.2.2 Flow Molding Market Size and Forecast

Fig Flow Molding Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Flow Molding Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Flow Molding Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Flow Molding Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

7 ConclusionList of Table

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Company Profile List of BASF

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF

Tab Company Profile List of Celanese

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Celanese

Tab Company Profile List of DuPont

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of DuPont

Tab Company Profile List of Lanxess

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Lanxess

Tab Company Profile List of Shell

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shell

Tab Company Profile List of Azdel

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Azdel

Tab Company Profile List of SABIC

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of SABIC

Tab Company Profile List of Cytec

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Cytec

Tab Company Profile List of Exxon

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Exxon

Tab Company Profile List of Royal DSM

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Royal DSM

Tab Company Profile List of Rhodia (Solvay)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Rhodia (Solvay)

Tab Company Profile List of Teijin

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Teijin

Tab Company Profile List of JUSHI Group

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of JUSHI Group

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Automotive

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Building and Construction

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

Tab Product Overview of Pressing Moulding

Tab Product Overview of Flow Molding

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt TypeList of Figure

Fig Global Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Building and Construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Building and Construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Building and Construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Building and Construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Pressing Moulding Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Pressing Moulding Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Pressing Moulding Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Pressing Moulding Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Flow Molding Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Flow Molding Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Flow Molding Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Flow Molding Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

