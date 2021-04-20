Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions Market 2020 Industry Outline, Global Executive Players and Benefit Growth to 2027

Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

The content moderation solutions are used for guidelines to the user for protecting the businesses from negative and sensitive content which can damage the brand image. It labels the data which does not meet the guidelines which can be in any form such as image, video, text, audio and other. It continuously monitors, screens and approves the data if it meets the guidelines otherwise it detects and blocks the unwanted data or content from the business website.

The content moderation solutions were developed to protect the user from experiencing horrific content or inappropriate content. Content moderation now comes with an automated solutions based on artificial intelligence and machine learning technology for better and quick results. Although, still the human interference is needed to define the gray areas but advancement brought more ease at a solution for users to experience while operating.

Asia-Pacific content moderation solutions market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions Market Scope and Segmentation:

Asia-Pacific content moderation solutions market is segmented into six notable segments which are component, type, moderation type, deployment model, organization size and end user.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software and services.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into image moderation, text moderation, video moderation, website moderation, profile moderation and others.

On the basis of moderation type, the market is segmented into pre moderation, post moderation, reactive moderation, automated moderation and distributed moderation.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into cloud and on premise.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises, small and medium sized enterprises (SMES).

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, retail and e-commerce, government, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, automotive, packaging and labeling, energy and utility and others.

Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

Leading Key Players Operating in the Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions Market Includes:

Some of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific content moderation solutions market are Microsoft, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Accenture, IBM Corporation, Appen Limited, Webhelp, Basedo, Alegion, Clarifai, Inc, Cogito Tech LLC, Computyne Business Process Services, Conectys, Europe IT Outsourcing Company, ICUC.Social, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., LiveWorld Inc., MD SOFTWARE, OneSpace.com, Open Access BPO, Pure Moderation, Two Hat Security, WebFurther, LLC among others.

Recent Developments

In January 2019, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. announced its acquisition of Gengo, which is a Tokyo-based edge technology company offering machine learning, crowdsourcing and localization services to the global customers. This acquisition of Gengo would help in strengthening the company’s position in the content relevance and machine learning markets.

In July 2019, Open Access BPO expanded their business by launching new office at Makati City, Philippines. The office has capacity of 1000 seats as well as with this company also introduced new slogan, logo and website. Through this the company is expanding their business as well as fulfilling the employees need like transportation availability. The new office helps the company to increase the geographical coverage as well as presence in the market.

In June 2017, Besedo formed partnership with the Corotos, which is an online marketplace offering company. The Corotos company is investing huge amount of money to enhance the customer experience. Besedo helping them to improve customer responsiveness and ads time modernisations. Through this the company increased their customer portfolio as well as goodwill in the market.

The Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions Market

Categorization of the Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions Market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

