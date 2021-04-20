Global Industrial Nitric Acid Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

The global Industrial Nitric Acid market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:



Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Yara

CF Industries Holdings

EuroChem

URALCHEM

Orica

PotashCorp

Acron

SBU Azot

OCI

LSB Industries

Dyno Nobel

CVR Partners

Agrium

Koch

Shanxi Tianji

Shanxi Xinghua

Yunnan Jiehua

Sinopec (Nanjing)

Sichuan Gold Elephant

Anhui JinHe Industrial

Holitech

Henan Jinkai

Shandong Dier-chem

Liuzhou Chemical

Jiangsu Huachang Chemical

Hongda Chemical

Luguang Chemical

Hualong Ammonium Nitrate

Sichuan Chemical

Fujian Shaohua

Major applications as follows:

Fertilizer

Explosives

Polyurethanes

Polyamides

Others

Major Type as follows:

Dilute nitric acid

Concentrated nitric acid

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

