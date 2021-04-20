Global Industrial Naphthalene Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
The global Industrial Naphthalene market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Koppers
Rutgers
Nippon Steel Chemical
JFE Chemical
Koch lndustries
Coast Oil
DEZA
Anshan Iron and steel
Baosteel
Baogang Group
Baoshun
Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing
Gude chemical
Hebei Dongxu Chemical
Risun
Major applications as follows
Chemical Processing
Medical Industry
Dye Industry
Others
Major Type as follows:
> 96%
≤ 96%
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Industrial Naphthalene Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Industrial Naphthalene Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Industrial Naphthalene Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Industrial Naphthalene Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
….. continued
