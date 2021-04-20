Asia-Pacific Autonomous Forklifts Market – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2027

Asia-Pacific Autonomous Forklifts Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Asia-Pacific Autonomous Forklifts market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Forklift is a powered machine truck which can be utilized for moving heavy or light weighted material from one place to another. Forklifts are designed for the specifications in order to handle maximum load of weights in the different industrial warehouses. It is used for both indoor as well as outdoor materials movement in the warehouses. Autonomous forklifts reduce the risk of accidents on industrial spaces when it is being used for material handling in the warehouses. In the forklift forked platform attached in the front of the machine can adjust their size according to the cargo to lift and move it. The main advantage of forklift is that it increases the productivity while handling the material in the warehouses. It can lift maximum of load and can move easily

Asia-Pacific autonomous forklifts market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Asia-Pacific Autonomous Forklifts Market Scope and Segmentation:

Asia-Pacific autonomous forklifts market is segmented into seven notable segments which are based on the basis of type, level of automation, tonnage, component, sales channel, function and end-users.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into electric motor rider forklifts, electric motor narrow aisle forklifts, electric pallet jacks, stackers and tow tractors, internal combustion cushion tire forklifts, internal combustion pneumatic tire forklifts, electric/IC engine tow tractors and rough terrain forklift trucks

On the basis of level of automation, the market is segmented into level 1, level 2, level 3, level 4 and level 5

On the basis of tonnage, the market is segmented into below 5 tons, 5-10 tons and more than 10 tons

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and service

On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into in-house purchase, leasing.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into manufacturing, warehousing, material handling, logistics & freight and others

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into transportation & logistics, manufacturing, paper industry, wood industry, construction, automotive, food and beverages, retail and others

Asia-Pacific Autonomous Forklifts Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Asia-Pacific Autonomous Forklifts Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Asia-Pacific Autonomous Forklifts Market Includes:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Doosan Corporation, Komatsu Ltd., KION GROUP AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Hyundai Construction Equipment. Europe, Cat Lift Truck, NITCO, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Anhui Yufeng warehousing equipment Co, Ltd, BHS Corrugated Maschinen-und Anlagenbau GmbH, AB Volvo, BALYO, CLARK, Godrej Industries Limited, Corecon, Inc, HANGCHA Group, SINKOBE CO., LTD among others.

Recent Developments

In July 2019, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., launched Hyster Reach Truck which are designed especially for the warehouse of retail, food and drink. This new product lifts up to material of 1400 kg and reaching heights of up to 7.5m. After launching this product the company enhanced their product portfolio

In June 2019, AB VOLVO (Sweden) entered in an agreement with NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), for the commercial of autonomous machines and vehicles. After this agreement the company focuses on development of a flexible, scalable autonomous driving system with an intention to use first commercial pilots offerings from the Volvo Group

In April 2018, Clark authorized pacific material handling solutions Inc. as CLARK products distributor in Northern California and San Francisco Bay markets. By this agreement the company expanded their business in Northern California and San Francisco Bay markets

The Asia-Pacific Autonomous Forklifts Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Asia-Pacific Autonomous Forklifts Market

Categorization of the Asia-Pacific Autonomous Forklifts Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Asia-Pacific Autonomous Forklifts Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Asia-Pacific Autonomous Forklifts Market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

