North America Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market to Increase Exponentially During 2020-2027

North America exhaust heat recovery system market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 12,416.99 million by 2027. Growing usage of commercial vehicle in the U.S. boosts the demand of exhaust heat recovery systems.

The U.S. is dominating as it is a most developed country and has high economic strength which allows companies to manufacture vehicles with exhaust heat recovery systems in order to reduce emission levels. Also, growing environmental concerns amongst citizen in the country is aiding exhaust heat recovery system market to grow.

North America exhaust heat recovery system market is segmented on the basis of technology, vehicle type, energy source and sales channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into conventional and upcoming technology. In North America, conventional technology is dominating as most of vehicle running on road are not equipped with upcoming technology; however upcoming technology is growing at higher rate considering compact designs and fuel efficient components.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. In North America, commercial vehicle is dominating the segment as heavy passenger vehicles are also considered in commercial vehicle segment.

On the basis of energy source, the market is segmented into fuel and electric. In North America, fuel dominates the energy source segment as exhaust heat recovery system is more suitable for internal combustion engine based vehicles as compared to hybrid electric vehicle.

On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. In North America, OEM is dominant as exhaust heat recovery systems are more advanced and less prone to damage and have higher durability.

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

The major players covered in the report are Delphi Technologies, Faurecia, Honeywell International Inc., Marelli Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Katcon, CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc., BOSAL , Valeo, DENSO CORPORATION, Dana Limited, Schaeffler AG, Cummins Inc., IHI Corporation, Tenneco Inc., Eberspächer, among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In August 2018, Cummins Inc., components launched its latest innovative solutions for the diesel engines to meet the future demands of the commercial vehicles on reduced CO2 emissions. The main aim is to minimise the NOx, PM and CO2 and which leads to cleaner air in the environment

