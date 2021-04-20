Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape

Summary
Paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs is a kind of paper disc sandpaper used in polishing process.
The global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Saint-Gobain
3M
Klingspor
Hermes Abrasives
Mirka
SIA Abrasives (Bosch)
Nihon Kenshi
Ekamant
Awuko
Gator
Sankyo-Rikagaku
Carborundum Universal
Keystone Abrasives
Kovax
Dongguan Jinyang
Sunmight
Guangdong Shunhui
Major applications as follows:
Wood
Metal
Varnishing
TABLE OF CONTENTS1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Others
Major Type as follows:
Adhesive backed sandpaper
Velvet backed sandpaper
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
…continued
