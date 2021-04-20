Global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape

Summary

Paper-backing abrasive adhesive discs is a kind of paper disc sandpaper used in polishing process.

The global Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Saint-Gobain

3M

Klingspor

Hermes Abrasives

Mirka

SIA Abrasives (Bosch)

Nihon Kenshi

Ekamant

Awuko

Gator

Sankyo-Rikagaku

Carborundum Universal

Keystone Abrasives

Kovax

Dongguan Jinyang

Sunmight

Guangdong Shunhui

Major applications as follows:

Wood

Metal

Varnishing

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Others

Major Type as follows:

Adhesive backed sandpaper

Velvet backed sandpaper

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

…continued

