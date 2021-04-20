Proton Therapy Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecast 2019-2029

Proton Therapy (PT) Market: Overview

The oncology is rapidly embracing proton therapy (PT) for improving treatment outcomes in various types of cancer. PT has demonstrable benefits in local tumor treatment rate and less radiation-induced adverse effects, thus improving the overall survival rates of patients. The vast potential proton beam therapy has led to proliferation of PT centers and the adoption of costly equipment, spurring the evolution of the PT market. Proton beam therapy are fast becoming a powerful and better alternative to conventional radiation therapy in numerous cancer types.

The high cost of PT equipment is outweighed by their role in improving the quality of life of cancer patients. Superior dosimetric advantages have been associated with wide spectrum of tumors in the past four decades. For instance, a growing number of studies have shown promising results in patients with neck and head cancer, malignant and benign ocular tumors, and intraocular melanoma. For several benign tumors, proton therapy has emerged as the safer option as an adjuvant treatment, since it has potential to reduce damage and post-therapy complications in elderly population.

The study on the proton therapy market has touched on multiple aspects of the clinical potential of the therapy, recent research and development activities, and imminent commercialization prospects. Further, the research offers data-driven insights into the current technological and regulatory landscape in analyzing their impact on the growth dynamics in various regions. Also, the epidemiology of cancers present a new direction to opportunity for researchers and industry players.

Proton Therapy Market: Key Trends

A key driver for the proton therapy market is rise in number of PT applications world over. Growing number of PT research and development programs in emerging economies over the past few years has also added growth momentum to the market.

In recent times, growing focus of cancer care on precision phototherapy has unlocked new revenue stream for industry players. Unresectable sarcomas, ocular tumor, skull base, and paraspinal tumors are some of the emerging application area of this therapy. The advent of cutting-edge techniques, notably 360° rotational gantries and intensity modulated proton therapy (IMPT), has undoubtedly expanded the clinical horizon. The lower toxicity is one of the requirements for these to gain clinical acceptance. Some of the promising application areas of advanced PT are liver cancer, thoracic cancer, and head and neck cancer where long-term disease control is required.

Proton Therapy Market: Competitive Assessment

In developed economies, hospitals are forking out large sums to build proton therapy centers to tap into the rising potential. A wide range of clinical trials have taken place with the objective of assessing the rationale of proton therapy. Of these, a number of randomized clinical trials are funded by the U.S. cancer research agency National Cancer Institute. One of such studies that involved single-institution studies was published in JAMA Oncology, a peer-reviewed medical journals. In coming years, future phase 3 trials will focus on circumventing the barriers of proton therapy, thus helping the therapy to be used more with chemotherapy. Industry players in the proton therapy market are also striving to increase the cost-effectiveness of the modality.

Proton Therapy Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, North America has emerged as a highly potential market, where the growth opportunity has been fueled increasingly by the rising applications of PT. The potential is cemented by growing body of clinical trials on supporting the benefits of proton therapy. Also, the healthcare industry has been critically looking at precision radiotherapy to reduce the burden of cancer. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to the next hotspot of opportunities, supported by rising spending in cancer treatments.

