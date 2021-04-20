Global Metal Material for 3D Printing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
3D Systems Corporation
Arcam AB
EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
Voxeljet
GKN
Sandvik
Carpenter Technology Corporation
Renishaw
Hoganas
LPW Technology
Optomec
Major applications as follows:
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Consumer
Healthcare
Others
Major Type as follows:
Titanium
Nickel
Stainless Steel
Aluminum
Others
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Metal Material for 3D Printing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Metal Material for 3D Printing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Metal Material for 3D Printing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Metal Material for 3D Printing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 3D Systems Corporation
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of 3D Systems Corporation
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of 3D Systems Corporation
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Arcam AB
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Arcam AB
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Arcam AB
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Voxeljet
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Voxeljet
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Voxeljet
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 GKN
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of GKN
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of GKN
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Sandvik
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Sandvik
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sandvik
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Carpenter Technology Corporation
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Carpenter Technology Corporation
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Carpenter Technology Corporation
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 Renishaw
3.8.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Renishaw
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Renishaw
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 Hoganas
3.9.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Hoganas
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Hoganas
3.9.4 Recent Development
3.10 LPW Technology
3.10.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of LPW Technology
3.10.2 Product & Services
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of LPW Technology
3.11 Optomec
3.11.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Optomec
3.11.2 Product & Services
3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Optomec
4 Major End-Use
4.1 Aerospace & Defense
4.1.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Aerospace & Defense
4.1.2 Aerospace & Defense Market Size and Forecast
Fig Aerospace & Defense Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Aerospace & Defense Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Aerospace & Defense Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Aerospace & Defense Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.2 Automotive
4.2.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Automotive
4.2.2 Automotive Market Size and Forecast
Fig Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.3 Consumer
4.3.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Consumer
4.3.2 Consumer Market Size and Forecast
Fig Consumer Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Consumer Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Consumer Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Consumer Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.4 Healthcare
4.4.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Healthcare
4.4.2 Healthcare Market Size and Forecast
Fig Healthcare Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Healthcare Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Healthcare Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Healthcare Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.5 Others
4.5.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others
4.5.2 Others Market Size and Forecast
Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5 Market by Type
5.1 Titanium
5.1.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Titanium
5.1.2 Titanium Market Size and Forecast
Fig Titanium Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Titanium Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Titanium Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Titanium Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.2 Nickel
5.2.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Nickel
5.2.2 Nickel Market Size and Forecast
Fig Nickel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Nickel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Nickel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Nickel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.3 Stainless Steel
5.3.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Stainless Steel
5.3.2 Stainless Steel Market Size and Forecast
Fig Stainless Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Stainless Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Stainless Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Stainless Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.4 Aluminum
5.4.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Aluminum
5.4.2 Aluminum Market Size and Forecast
Fig Aluminum Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Aluminum Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Aluminum Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Aluminum Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.5 Others
5.5.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Others
5.5.2 Others Market Size and Forecast
Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
6 Price Overview
….. continued
