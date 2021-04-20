Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Indo-Mim Pvt Ltd

Dynacast International Inc.

ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

Phillips-Medisize

Smith Metal Products

Netshape Technologies Inc.

Dean Group International

Sintex A/S

CMG Technologies

Future High-Tech Co. Ltd.

Parmatech Corporation

Rockleigh Industries

Tanfel Inc.

Ernst Reiner GmbH & Co. Kg

Amphenol Corporation

CN Innovations

Taiwan Powder Technology

Jiangsu Gian Mim Parts

Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG

Dou Yee Technologies Pte Ltd

Major applications as follows:

Automotive

Medical & Orthodontics

Consumer Products

Industrial

Firearms & Defense

Others

Major Type as follows:

Stainless Steel

Low Alloy Steel

Soft Magnetic Material

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Indo-Mim Pvt Ltd

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Indo-Mim Pvt Ltd

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Indo-Mim Pvt Ltd

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Dynacast International Inc.

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Dynacast International Inc.

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Dynacast International Inc.

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Phillips-Medisize

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Phillips-Medisize

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Phillips-Medisize

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Smith Metal Products

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Smith Metal Products

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Smith Metal Products

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Netshape Technologies Inc.

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Netshape Technologies Inc.

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Netshape Technologies Inc.

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Dean Group International

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Dean Group International

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Dean Group International

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Sintex A/S

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Sintex A/S

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sintex A/S

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 CMG Technologies

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of CMG Technologies

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of CMG Technologies

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 Future High-Tech Co. Ltd.

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Future High-Tech Co. Ltd.

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Future High-Tech Co. Ltd.

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 Parmatech Corporation

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Parmatech Corporation

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Parmatech Corporation

3.11.4 Recent Development

3.12 Rockleigh Industries

3.12.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Rockleigh Industries

3.12.2 Product & Services

3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Rockleigh Industries

3.12.4 Recent Development

3.13 Tanfel Inc.

3.13.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Tanfel Inc.

3.13.2 Product & Services

3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Tanfel Inc.

3.13.4 Recent Development

3.14 Ernst Reiner GmbH & Co. Kg

3.14.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Ernst Reiner GmbH & Co. Kg

3.14.2 Product & Services

3.14.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ernst Reiner GmbH & Co. Kg

3.14.4 Recent Development

3.15 Amphenol Corporation

3.15.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Amphenol Corporation

3.15.2 Product & Services

3.15.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Amphenol Corporation

3.15.4 Recent Development

3.16 CN Innovations

3.16.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of CN Innovations

3.16.2 Product & Services

3.16.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of CN Innovations

3.16.4 Recent Development

3.17 Taiwan Powder Technology

3.17.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Taiwan Powder Technology

3.17.2 Product & Services

3.17.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Taiwan Powder Technology

3.17.4 Recent Development

3.18 Jiangsu Gian Mim Parts

3.18.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Jiangsu Gian Mim Parts

3.18.2 Product & Services

3.18.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Jiangsu Gian Mim Parts

3.18.4 Recent Development

3.19 Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG

3.19.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG

3.19.2 Product & Services

3.19.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG

3.20 Dou Yee Technologies Pte Ltd

3.20.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Dou Yee Technologies Pte Ltd

3.20.2 Product & Services

3.20.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Dou Yee Technologies Pte Ltd

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Automotive

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Automotive

4.1.2 Automotive Market Size and Forecast

Fig Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Automotive Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Automotive Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 Medical & Orthodontics

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Medical & Orthodontics

4.2.2 Medical & Orthodontics Market Size and Forecast

Fig Medical & Orthodontics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Medical & Orthodontics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Medical & Orthodontics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Medical & Orthodontics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

