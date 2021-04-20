Clear Aligner Market Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2021 2025| Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘Clear aligner market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Clear aligner market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Clear aligner market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region.

Industry Insights

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Clear aligner market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2020 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Clear aligner market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Clear aligner market on a global level.

we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Clear aligners are dental braces used for the orthodontic treatment of teeth alignment. The product is in the form of plastic and is transparent, hence improving facial aesthetics. This feature is making clear aligners popular among consumers, thereby augmenting the market growth. The rising number of orthodontic patients, increasing per capita healthcare expenditures, alongside the creative marketing strategies adopted by market players, are further boosting the growth of the clear aligner market.

Global clear aligners market share is driven by the increase in youth and geriatric population, growing dental service organizations, increase in dental procedures, and the rising prevalence of dental diseases. However, factors such as complications of clear aligners and the gray market for dental distribution are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The rising incidence of malocclusion across the globe is a major factor boosting the clear aligners market. Transparent aligners treat teeth misalignment cases with invisibility and ease, thus attracting a large population towards opting for clear aligners. In addition, traditional aligners were made of metal which further resulted in cuts and bruises in the mouth, whereas clear aligners are completely safe and guarantees no cuts or bruises making their preference scale higher than the traditional ones. This is further anticipated to help the global clear aligners market share rise higher during the forecast period.

By Product Type

*Hard

*Medium

*Soft

By Age

*Adult

*Teenager

By Distribution Channel

*Direct Sales

*Laboratories

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Key Players

Major players operating in the global clear aligners market include Align Technology, Inc., DynaFlex, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., SmileDirectClub, Straumann Group, Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Great Lakes Dental Technologies, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, and eXceed.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Clear aligner market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2020 along with a forecast from 2020-2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Clear aligner market over the period 2020-2025.

Competitive Analysis:

The Clear aligner market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

*The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

*The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

*Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

*The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

The Clear aligner market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Clear aligner market before evaluating its possibility.

