Thymic cancer Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2021-2025

Thymic cancer is a disease which forms cancer cells outside the surface of the thymus. The thymus is a small body part that is situated under the breastbone which is a crucial part of the lymph system. It produces white blood cells that protect the body from several infections. This type of cancer is recurrent and is rarely found in the patients. It is vital to consider the factors before choosing the type of treatment. For instance, thymic cancer is can be resectable and unresectable. The resectable thymic cancer can be removed via surgery, on the other side, unresectable cannot.

Market Dynamics

Being the rare type of cancer, there are no defined causes or risks factors involved in the occurrence of this cancer. However, some expected symptoms include fatigue, prolonged cough, and drooping eyelids. According to American Cancer Society, this type of cancer occurs at the rate of 1.5 cases only in million people in the U.S., every year, therefore, it comes out to be approximately 400 cases per year. The treatment involves surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and radiation therapy. The treatment type adopted mainly depends upon the stage of cancer. Therefore, it is expected that the number of thymic cancer cases would rise over the period of time, owing to which the thymic cancer treatment market would grow over the projected period.

Advancement in Radiation Treatment

At present, the thymic cancer market is driven by the recent advancements in the radiation treatment techniques. The advancements in techniques have capabilities to cure the region with high risks, accurately. The techniques comprise of 4D treatment planning, proton therapy, 3D conformal therapy, adaptive radiation therapy, and intensity-modulated radiation therapy. Each type of advanced therapy includes the benefits in stabilizing the long-term disease control, thereby helps to improve the life quality.

However, these treatments come along with some serious side effects such as damaging bone marrow which can result in anemia couple with the lung damages which results in permanent shortness of breathing. Moreover, the expensive nature of the treatment is expected to restrain the market growth.

By Treatment Type

Chemotherapy treatment is anticipated to hold a prime position in over the forecast period, largely owing to the prevalence of its use for destroying cancer cells. This therapy has the capability to penetrate deeply into the bloodstream throughout the body to reach the cancer cells. An intravenous tube is placed in the vein through a needle, pill or capsule to provide the chemotherapy. The drugs used during the therapy are thymic carcinoma or thymoma. Sometimes, the combination drugs are used to shrink the tumor prior to surgery. Moreover, this therapy is also used on patients whose tumor is at the IVB stage, which is later removed completely by the surgery.

By End-use

Research organizations segment is predicted to hold the prominent position in the market largely owing to the growing number of clinical trials pertaining to the thymic cancer treatment. For instance, a clinical trial conducted by the U.S. National Library of Medicine involves the treatment to be given by a drug named Everolimus for thymic cancer. The study was initiated in February 2011 and expected competition is January 2019. During the trial, patients will be oral everolimus treatment, with the dosage of 10 mg daily. The ongoing study is self-administrated each day along with the consumption of a light meal. The treatment shall be administered until any patient refusal or unacceptable toxicity occurs. Other key players involved are Nerviano Medical Sciences s.r.l., Novartis AG, Enzon Pharmaceuticals. Inc.

https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/thymic-cancer-treatment-market/10220977

Regional Insights

North America thymic cancer treatment market is anticipated to dominate the global market, primarily owing to the rise in the genetic transformation cases, which is further resulting in an increasing allergic case such as hereditary angioedema which in extreme cases has the capability to turn into thymus cancer, particularly in the U.S. According to the U.S. Hereditary Angioedema Association, it is very rare that occurs in approximately 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 50,000. However, the expected rise in the prevalence of angioedema in the region would encourage the growth of the thymic cancer treatment market in the coming years.

Key Players

Key players in the market are Novartis Pharmaceutical, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd., Roche Glenmark, Johnson & Johnson services, Astellas Pharma Inc, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and company, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., and several others.

