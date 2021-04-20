Global Marine Coatings Market Data Survey Report Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

PPG

Akzonobel N.V.

Hempel A/S

BASF Se

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Jotun A/S

Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd

Dupont

Major applications as follows:

Vessels

Tankers

Yachts

New Build and Dry Dockings

Others

Major Type as follows:

Anti-fouling Coatings

Anti-corrosion Coatings

Foul Release Coatings

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Marine Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Marine Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Marine Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Marine Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 PPG

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of PPG

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of PPG

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Akzonobel N.V.

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Akzonobel N.V.

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Akzonobel N.V.

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Hempel A/S

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Hempel A/S

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Hempel A/S

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 BASF Se

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of BASF Se

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF Se

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of The Sherwin-Williams Company

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of The Sherwin-Williams Company

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Jotun A/S

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Jotun A/S

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Jotun A/S

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd

3.9 Dupont

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Dupont

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Dupont

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Vessels

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Vessels

4.1.2 Vessels Market Size and Forecast

Fig Vessels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Vessels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Vessels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Vessels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 Tankers

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Tankers

4.2.2 Tankers Market Size and Forecast

Fig Tankers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Tankers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Tankers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Tankers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.3 Yachts

4.3.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Yachts

4.3.2 Yachts Market Size and Forecast

Fig Yachts Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Yachts Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Yachts Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Yachts Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.4 New Build and Dry Dockings

4.4.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of New Build and Dry Dockings

4.4.2 New Build and Dry Dockings Market Size and Forecast

Fig New Build and Dry Dockings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig New Build and Dry Dockings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig New Build and Dry Dockings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig New Build and Dry Dockings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

4.5.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5 Market by Type

5.1 Anti-fouling Coatings

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Anti-fouling Coatings

5.1.2 Anti-fouling Coatings Market Size and Forecast

Fig Anti-fouling Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Anti-fouling Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Anti-fouling Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Anti-fouling Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.2 Anti-corrosion Coatings

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Anti-corrosion Coatings

5.2.2 Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Size and Forecast

Fig Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.3 Foul Release Coatings

5.3.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Foul Release Coatings

5.3.2 Foul Release Coatings Market Size and Forecast

Fig Foul Release Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Foul Release Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Foul Release Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Foul Release Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.4 Others

5.4.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Others

5.4.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

7 ConclusionList of Table

….. continued

