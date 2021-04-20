Latest Innovative Report on Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market with Profiling Players Steel Dynamics, Maanshan Steel, Valin Steel Group, POSCO

Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Research Report

Hot-dip galvanizing is the reaction of molten metal with an iron matrix to produce an alloy layer, thereby combining the substrate and the plating. Hot-dip galvanizing is the first step of pickling steel parts in order to remove iron oxide on the surface of steel parts. After pickling, it is cleaned by ammonium chloride or zinc chloride aqueous solution or a mixed solution of ammonium chloride and zinc chloride. And then sent to the hot-dip plating tank. Hot-dip galvanizing has the advantages of uniform plating, strong adhesion, and long service life.

The Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2027, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2021-2027.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2021), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2021-2027), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

The report also presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Steel Dynamics, Maanshan Steel, Valin Steel Group, POSCO, Tata Steel, Youfa Steel Pipe Group, Shougang, Baowu Group, Gerdau, JSW Steel Ltd, Benxi Steel Group, Hesteel Group, Shagang Group, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, China Steel Corporation, Ansteel Group, ThyssenKrupp, JFE Steel Corporation, United States Steel Corporation, Hyundai Steel, ArcelorMittal, NLMK Group

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market from 2016 to 2027 is primarily split into:

Sheet & Strip

Structure

Pipe & Tube

Wire & Hardware

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market from 2016 to 2027 covers:

Construction

Home Appliance

Automotive

General Industrial

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

This report also splits the market by region: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The main goal of this research study is to understanding of the market for the Hot-dip Galvanized Steel to the manufacturers, suppliers, and the distributors operational in it. The readers can gain a deep insight into this market from this piece of information that can enable them to formulate and develop critical strategies for the further expansion of their businesses.

The study objectives are:

1. To analyze and research the Hot-dip Galvanized Steel status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

2. To present the key Hot-dip Galvanized Steel manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

3. To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers, and applications.

4. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity, and challenge, restraints, and risks.

5. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

6. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Content

1 Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Hot-dip Galvanized Steel

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Hot-dip Galvanized Steel industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Hot-dip Galvanized Steel

4 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market, by Type

4.1 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5 Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.2 North America Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8 Europe Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9 Asia Pacific Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10 Middle East and Africa Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11 South America Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Forecast

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

Last, It offers in-depth information obtained through extensive primary and secondary research methods. The information has been further assessed using various effective analytical tools. Therefore, the report provides a 360-degree view of the Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market.

