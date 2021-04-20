Global Steel Angles Market Class A Fire Windows Market Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Description:

The global Steel Angles market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

ArcelorMittal

China Baowu Group

HBIS Group

NSSMC Group

POSCO

Shagang Group

Ansteel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Shougang Group

Tata Steel Group

Shandong Steel Group

Nucor Corporation

Hyundai Steel Company

Maanshan Steel

thyssenkrupp

NLMK

Jianlong Group

Gerdau

China Steel Corporation

Valin Group

JSW Steel Limited

Benxi Steel

SAIL

U.S. Steel Corporation

IMIDRO

Rizhao Steel

Fangda Steel

EVRAZ

MMK

Baotou Steel

Major applications as follows:

Infrastructure

Power Sectors

Transportation

Industrial

Others

Major Type as follows:

Stainless Steel

Mild Steel

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Steel Angles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Steel Angles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Steel Angles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Steel Angles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 ArcelorMittal

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of ArcelorMittal

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of ArcelorMittal

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 China Baowu Group

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of China Baowu Group

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of China Baowu Group

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 HBIS Group

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of HBIS Group

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of HBIS Group

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 NSSMC Group

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of NSSMC Group

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of NSSMC Group

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 POSCO

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of POSCO

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of POSCO

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Shagang Group

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Shagang Group

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shagang Group

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Ansteel Group

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Ansteel Group

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ansteel Group

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 JFE Steel Corporation

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of JFE Steel Corporation

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of JFE Steel Corporation

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Shougang Group

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Shougang Group

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shougang Group

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 Tata Steel Group

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Tata Steel Group

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Tata Steel Group

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 Shandong Steel Group

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Shandong Steel Group

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shandong Steel Group

3.11.4 Recent Development

3.12 Nucor Corporation

3.12.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Nucor Corporation

3.12.2 Product & Services

3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Nucor Corporation

3.12.4 Recent Development

3.13 Hyundai Steel Company

3.13.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Hyundai Steel Company

3.13.2 Product & Services

3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Hyundai Steel Company

3.13.4 Recent Development

3.14 Maanshan Steel

3.14.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Maanshan Steel

3.14.2 Product & Services

3.14.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Maanshan Steel

3.14.4 Recent Development

3.15 thyssenkrupp

3.15.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of thyssenkrupp

3.15.2 Product & Services

3.15.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of thyssenkrupp

3.15.4 Recent Development

3.16 NLMK

3.16.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of NLMK

3.16.2 Product & Services

3.16.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of NLMK

3.16.4 Recent Development

3.17 Jianlong Group

3.17.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Jianlong Group

3.17.2 Product & Services

3.17.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Jianlong Group

3.17.4 Recent Development

3.18 Gerdau

3.18.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Gerdau

3.18.2 Product & Services

3.18.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Gerdau

3.18.4 Recent Development

3.19 China Steel Corporation

3.19.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of China Steel Corporation

3.19.2 Product & Services

3.19.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of China Steel Corporation

3.19.4 Recent Development

3.20 Valin Group

3.20.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Valin Group

3.20.2 Product & Services

3.20.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Valin Group

3.20.4 Recent Development

3.21 JSW Steel Limited

3.21.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of JSW Steel Limited

3.21.2 Product & Services

3.21.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of JSW Steel Limited

3.21.4 Recent Development

3.22 Benxi Steel

3.22.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Benxi Steel

3.22.2 Product & Services

3.22.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Benxi Steel

3.22.4 Recent Development

3.23 SAIL

3.23.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of SAIL

3.23.2 Product & Services

3.23.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of SAIL

3.23.4 Recent Development

3.24 U.S. Steel Corporation

3.24.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of U.S. Steel Corporation

3.24.2 Product & Services

3.24.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of U.S. Steel Corporation

3.24.4 Recent Development

3.25 IMIDRO

3.25.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of IMIDRO

3.25.2 Product & Services

3.25.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of IMIDRO

3.25.4 Recent Development

3.26 Rizhao Steel

3.26.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Rizhao Steel

3.26.2 Product & Services

3.26.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Rizhao Steel

3.26.4 Recent Development

3.27 Fangda Steel

3.27.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Fangda Steel

3.27.2 Product & Services

3.27.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Fangda Steel

3.27.4 Recent Development

3.28 EVRAZ

3.28.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of EVRAZ

3.28.2 Product & Services

3.28.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of EVRAZ

3.28.4 Recent Development

3.29 MMK

3.29.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of MMK

3.29.2 Product & Services

3.29.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of MMK

3.30 Baotou Steel

3.30.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Baotou Steel

3.30.2 Product & Services

3.30.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Baotou Steel

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Infrastructure

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Infrastructure

4.1.2 Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

Fig Infrastructure Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Infrastructure Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Infrastructure Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Infrastructure Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 Power Sectors

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Power Sectors

4.2.2 Power Sectors Market Size and Forecast

Fig Power Sectors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Power Sectors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Power Sectors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Power Sectors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.3 Transportation

4.3.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Transportation

4.3.2 Transportation Market Size and Forecast

Fig Transportation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Transportation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Transportation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Transportation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.4 Industrial

4.4.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Industrial

4.4.2 Industrial Market Size and Forecast

Fig Industrial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Industrial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Industrial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Industrial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

4.5.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5 Market by Type

5.1 Stainless Steel

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Stainless Steel

5.1.2 Stainless Steel Market Size and Forecast

Fig Stainless Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Stainless Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Stainless Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Stainless Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.2 Mild Steel

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Mild Steel

5.2.2 Mild Steel Market Size and Forecast

Fig Mild Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Mild Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Mild Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Mild Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

7 ConclusionList of Table

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Company Profile List of ArcelorMittal

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of ArcelorMittal

Tab Company Profile List of China Baowu Group

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of China Baowu Group

Tab Company Profile List of HBIS Group

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of HBIS Group

Tab Company Profile List of NSSMC Group

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of NSSMC Group

Tab Company Profile List of POSCO

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of POSCO

Tab Company Profile List of Shagang Group

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shagang Group

Tab Company Profile List of Ansteel Group

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ansteel Group

Tab Company Profile List of JFE Steel Corporation

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of JFE Steel Corporation

Tab Company Profile List of Shougang Group

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shougang Group

Tab Company Profile List of Tata Steel Group

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Tata Steel Group

Tab Company Profile List of Shandong Steel Group

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shandong Steel Group

Tab Company Profile List of Nucor Corporation

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Nucor Corporation

Tab Company Profile List of Hyundai Steel Company

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Hyundai Steel Company

Tab Company Profile List of Maanshan Steel

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Maanshan Steel

Tab Company Profile List of thyssenkrupp

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of thyssenkrupp

Tab Company Profile List of NLMK

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of NLMK

Tab Company Profile List of Jianlong Group

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Jianlong Group

Tab Company Profile List of Gerdau

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Gerdau

Tab Company Profile List of China Steel Corporation

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of China Steel Corporation

Tab Company Profile List of Valin Group

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Valin Group

Tab Company Profile List of JSW Steel Limited

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of JSW Steel Limited

Tab Company Profile List of Benxi Steel

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Benxi Steel

Tab Company Profile List of SAIL

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of SAIL

Tab Company Profile List of U.S. Steel Corporation

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of U.S. Steel Corporation

Tab Company Profile List of IMIDRO

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of IMIDRO

Tab Company Profile List of Rizhao Steel

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Rizhao Steel

Tab Company Profile List of Fangda Steel

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Fangda Steel

Tab Company Profile List of EVRAZ

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of EVRAZ

Tab Company Profile List of MMK

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of MMK

Tab Company Profile List of Baotou Steel

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Baotou Steel

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Infrastructure

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Power Sectors

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Transportation

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Industrial

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

Tab Product Overview of Stainless Steel

Tab Product Overview of Mild Steel

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt TypeList of Figure

Fig Global Steel Angles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Steel Angles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Steel Angles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Steel Angles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Infrastructure Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Infrastructure Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Infrastructure Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Infrastructure Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Power Sectors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Power Sectors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Power Sectors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Power Sectors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Transportation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Transportation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Transportation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Transportation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Industrial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Industrial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Industrial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Industrial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Stainless Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Stainless Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Stainless Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Stainless Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Mild Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Mild Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Mild Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Mild Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

…….Continued

