Global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Market Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Description:

An important tool for high-resolution structure determination for NMR spectroscopy is the use of stable isotopically labeled biomolecules. By either selectively or uniformly incorporating stable isotopes into proteins, the user is able to significantly reduce the complexity of their spectra.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4977776-global-stable-isotope-labeled-biomolecules-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

D Labeled Biomolecules, 15N, and deuterium are the most common isotopes incorporated into proteins. Microbial expression systems, cell-free extracts, peptide synthesis and custom synthesis provide a variety of options for accomplishing the incorporation of the labels. Microbial expression systems are cell-based protein expression systems in which the microbes are grown in either a defined or complex media with D Labeled Biomolecules labeled glucoses and 15N Labeled Biomoleculeslabeled ammonium salts as the sole sources of carbon and nitrogen respectively.

ALSO READ : https://industryresearch372573912.wordpress.com/2021/04/14/curcumin-market-regional-analysis-key-players-development-opportunities-forecast-to-2023/

Ease of use, adaptability and high protein yields have made these expression systems the most popular technique for stable isotope incorporation. Cell-free extracts and custom synthesis also present their own individual advantages with the use of uniformly or selectively labeled amino acids. Cell-free extracts allow the user to more readily implement high-throughput in vitro protein expression as many proteins are difficult to express in vivo due to complications such as toxicity. Custom synthesis allows for unique, site-specific incorporation of isotopes into peptides allowing the user to study distinct structural regions.

ALSO READ :

https://www.onfeetnation.com/profiles/blogs/laser-welding-machine-industry-strategies-amp-forecast-to-2027?xg_source=activity

The global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Sigma-Aldrich

Thermo Fisher Scientific

LGC Standards

Toronto Research Chemicals

IsoLife

WITEGA Laboratorien

Omicron Biochemicals

Icon Isotopes

Medical Isotopes

Major applications as follows:

Scientific Research

Medical

Industrial

Others

Major Type as follows:

D Labeled Biomolecules

15N Labeled Biomolecules

13C Labeled Biomolecules

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Sigma-Aldrich

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Sigma-Aldrich

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sigma-Aldrich

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Thermo Fisher Scientific

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Thermo Fisher Scientific

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 LGC Standards

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of LGC Standards

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of LGC Standards

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Toronto Research Chemicals

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Toronto Research Chemicals

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Toronto Research Chemicals

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 IsoLife

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of IsoLife

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of IsoLife

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 WITEGA Laboratorien

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of WITEGA Laboratorien

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of WITEGA Laboratorien

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Omicron Biochemicals

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Omicron Biochemicals

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Omicron Biochemicals

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Icon Isotopes

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Icon Isotopes

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Icon Isotopes

3.10 Medical Isotopes

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Medical Isotopes

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Medical Isotopes

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Scientific Research

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Scientific Research

4.1.2 Scientific Research Market Size and Forecast

Fig Scientific Research Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Scientific Research Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Scientific Research Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Scientific Research Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 Medical

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Medical

4.2.2 Medical Market Size and Forecast

Fig Medical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Medical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Medical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Medical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.3 Industrial

4.3.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Industrial

4.3.2 Industrial Market Size and Forecast

Fig Industrial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Industrial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Industrial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Industrial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

4.4.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5 Market by Type

5.1 D Labeled Biomolecules

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of D Labeled Biomolecules

5.1.2 D Labeled Biomolecules Market Size and Forecast

Fig D Labeled Biomolecules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig D Labeled Biomolecules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig D Labeled Biomolecules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig D Labeled Biomolecules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.2 15N Labeled Biomolecules

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of 15N Labeled Biomolecules

5.2.2 15N Labeled Biomolecules Market Size and Forecast

Fig 15N Labeled Biomolecules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig 15N Labeled Biomolecules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig 15N Labeled Biomolecules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig 15N Labeled Biomolecules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.3 13C Labeled Biomolecules

5.3.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of 13C Labeled Biomolecules

5.3.2 13C Labeled Biomolecules Market Size and Forecast

Fig 13C Labeled Biomolecules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig 13C Labeled Biomolecules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig 13C Labeled Biomolecules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig 13C Labeled Biomolecules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.4 Others

5.4.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Others

5.4.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

7 ConclusionList of Table

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Company Profile List of Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Tab Company Profile List of Sigma-Aldrich

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sigma-Aldrich

Tab Company Profile List of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tab Company Profile List of LGC Standards

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of LGC Standards

Tab Company Profile List of Toronto Research Chemicals

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Toronto Research Chemicals

Tab Company Profile List of IsoLife

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of IsoLife

Tab Company Profile List of WITEGA Laboratorien

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of WITEGA Laboratorien

Tab Company Profile List of Omicron Biochemicals

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Omicron Biochemicals

Tab Company Profile List of Icon Isotopes

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Icon Isotopes

Tab Company Profile List of Medical Isotopes

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Medical Isotopes

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Scientific Research

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Medical

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Industrial

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

Tab Product Overview of D Labeled Biomolecules

Tab Product Overview of 15N Labeled Biomolecules

Tab Product Overview of 13C Labeled Biomolecules

Tab Product Overview of Others

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt TypeList of Figure

Fig Global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Scientific Research Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Scientific Research Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Scientific Research Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Scientific Research Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Medical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Medical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Medical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Medical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Industrial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Industrial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Industrial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Industrial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig D Labeled Biomolecules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig D Labeled Biomolecules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig D Labeled Biomolecules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig D Labeled Biomolecules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig 15N Labeled Biomolecules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig 15N Labeled Biomolecules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig 15N Labeled Biomolecules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig 15N Labeled Biomolecules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig 13C Labeled Biomolecules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig 13C Labeled Biomolecules Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig 13C Labeled Biomolecules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig 13C Labeled Biomolecules Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

…….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 050308105