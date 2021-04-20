Global Aviation Gas Turbine Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

The global Aviation Gas Turbine market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
General Electric
CFM International
Pratt & Whitney Division
Rolls-Royce
Engine Alliance
Avio Aero
International Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines
Power Jet
Williams International
Snecma S.A.
Major applications as follows:
Civil Aviation
Military Aviation
Major Type as follows:
Small Gas Turbine (0.3MW-20MW)
Micro Gas Turbine (30-300KW)
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Aviation Gas Turbine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Aviation Gas Turbine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Aviation Gas Turbine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Aviation Gas Turbine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 General Electric
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of General Electric
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of General Electric
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 CFM International
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of CFM International
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of CFM International
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Pratt & Whitney Division
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Pratt & Whitney Division
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Pratt & Whitney Division
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Rolls-Royce
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Rolls-Royce
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Rolls-Royce
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Engine Alliance
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Engine Alliance
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Engine Alliance
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Avio Aero
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Avio Aero
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Avio Aero
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 International Aero Engines
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of International Aero Engines
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of International Aero Engines
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 MTU Aero Engines
3.8.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of MTU Aero Engines….continued
