Global Isobutyl Alcohol Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

The global Isobutyl Alcohol market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Dow

BASF

Eastman

Gevo

Mitsubishi Chemical

Ineos

Oxochimie

Oxea GmbH

Dairen Chemical

Toray

Fitesa

Perstorp Holding AB

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Beijing Eastern Petrochemical

Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical

Haizheng Chemical

Shandong Jianlan Chemical

Shandong Hongyuan Chemical

Sasol Ltd.

Major applications as follows:

Chemical Intermediate (Organic Synthesis Applications)

Solvent (Coating Applications)

Second-generation Biofuel

Other Applications

Major Type as follows:

Synthetic Isobutanol

Bio based Isobutanol

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Isobutyl Alcohol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Isobutyl Alcohol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Isobutyl Alcohol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Isobutyl Alcohol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Dow

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Dow

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Dow

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 BASF

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of BASF

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Eastman

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Eastman

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Eastman

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Gevo

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Gevo

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Gevo

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Mitsubishi Chemical

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Mitsubishi Chemical

..…continued.

