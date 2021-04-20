Global Isobutyl Alcohol Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
The global Isobutyl Alcohol market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Dow
BASF
Eastman
Gevo
Mitsubishi Chemical
Ineos
Oxochimie
Oxea GmbH
Dairen Chemical
Toray
Fitesa
Perstorp Holding AB
Formosa Plastics Corp.
Beijing Eastern Petrochemical
Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical
Haizheng Chemical
Shandong Jianlan Chemical
Shandong Hongyuan Chemical
Sasol Ltd.
Major applications as follows:
Chemical Intermediate (Organic Synthesis Applications)
Solvent (Coating Applications)
Second-generation Biofuel
Other Applications
Major Type as follows:
Synthetic Isobutanol
Bio based Isobutanol
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Isobutyl Alcohol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Isobutyl Alcohol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Isobutyl Alcohol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Isobutyl Alcohol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Dow
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Dow
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Dow
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 BASF
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of BASF
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Eastman
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Eastman
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Eastman
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Gevo
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Gevo
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Gevo
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Mitsubishi Chemical
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Mitsubishi Chemical
..…continued.
