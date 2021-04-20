Global Diphenylamine Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary
Diphenylamine (DPA) is a solid crystalline organic compound with a floral odor. It can be off-white, tan or possibly brown/amber. The material’s color is dependent on the amount and length of exposure to air and light. It is insoluble in water. Diphenylamine is mainly used for synthesizing rubber antioxidant, dye, medicine intermediate, lubricating oil antioxidant and gunpowder stabilizer.
The global Diphenylamine market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Nantong Xinbang Chemical
Feiya Chemical
Chemtura
Duslo
Major applications as follows:
Rubber Antioxidant
Lubricant Antioxidant
Dyes
Pharmaceutical
Gunpowder Stabilizer
Others
Major Type as follows:
Molten Diphenylamine
Diphenylamine Chip
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
