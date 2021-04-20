Global Diphenylamine Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Diphenylamine (DPA) is a solid crystalline organic compound with a floral odor. It can be off-white, tan or possibly brown/amber. The material’s color is dependent on the amount and length of exposure to air and light. It is insoluble in water. Diphenylamine is mainly used for synthesizing rubber antioxidant, dye, medicine intermediate, lubricating oil antioxidant and gunpowder stabilizer.

The global Diphenylamine market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Nantong Xinbang Chemical

Feiya Chemical

Chemtura

Duslo

Major applications as follows:

Rubber Antioxidant

Lubricant Antioxidant

Dyes

Pharmaceutical

Gunpowder Stabilizer

Others

Major Type as follows:

Molten Diphenylamine

Diphenylamine Chip

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content :

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global DiphenylamineMarket Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global DiphenylamineMarket Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global DiphenylamineMarket Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global DiphenylamineMarket Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

