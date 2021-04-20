Global Special Graphite Market Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Description:
Special graphite mainly refers to the high-intensity, high-density, high purity graphite products, has very important applications in many areas such as electronics, aerospace, defense, nuclear power, metallurgy and others.
The global Special Graphite market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Toyo Tanso
SGL Group
Tokai Carbon
Mersen
IBIDEN
Entegris
Nippon Carbon
SEC Carbon
GrafTech
Graphite India Ltd
Morgan
Schunk
Fangda Carbon
Datong XinCheng
Sinosteel
Henan Tianli
KaiYuan Special Graphite
Zhongnan Diamond
Qingdao Tennry Carbon
Dahua Glory Special Graphite
Shida Carbon
Baofeng Five-star Graphite
Harbin Electric Carbon Factory
Major applications as follows:
Photovoltaic Industry
Semiconductor Industry
Electrical Discharge Machining
Foundry & Metallurgy Field
Others
Major Type as follows:
Isotropic Graphite
Extruded Graphite
Molded Graphite
Other Graphite
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
