Global Industrial Fabrics Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Industrial fabrics are designed and engineered to be used in products, processes, or services where functional requirement trump the aesthetic form commonly considered the realm of textiles. They are used by non-apparel industry professionals for challenging and high-performance applications. Industrial fabrics can be a component part of another product in order to alter the strength, performance and other properties of that product. They can also be used in product manufacturing or used alone to perform one or several specific functions. Industrial fabrics differ from textile (apparel) fabrics in several ways.
The global Industrial Fabrics market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Berry Plastics
Freudenberg
Kimberly-Clark
Beaulieu Technical Textiles
DuPont
Toray Industries
Ahlstrom
Johns Manville
AVGOL
Fitesa
Suominen
TWE Group
PEGAS
3M
Takata
Royal TenCate
Bally
Schneider Mills
MITL
Asahi Kasei
Milliken
Techtex
SRF
Honeywell
Huntsman
Low & Bonar
Fibertex
Mitsui
OLBO & MEHLER(MEP-OLBO)
Shenma
Jinlun Group
Taiji
Sanlux
Major applications as follows:
Conveyor belts
Transmission belts
Protective apparel
Automotive carpet
Flame-resistant garments
Others
Major Type as follows:
Polyamide technical fabrics
Polyester technical fabrics
Aramid technical fabrics
Composite technical fabrics
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Industrial Fabrics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Industrial Fabrics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Industrial Fabrics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Industrial Fabrics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
….. continued
