Global and United States IVF Devices and Consumables Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Market Overview

The global IVF Devices and Consumables market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 12.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2979.5 million by 2025, from USD 1846.3 million in 2019.

The IVF Devices and Consumables market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

IVF Devices and Consumables market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by Type and Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global IVF Devices and Consumables market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level IVF Devices and Consumables markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global IVF Devices and Consumables market.

For United States, this report analyses the United States market by players, Type and Application, for the period 2015-2025.

Competitive Landscape and IVF Devices and Consumables Market Share Analysis

IVF Devices and Consumables competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue, market potential, global presence, IVF Devices and Consumables revenue generated, market share, headquarters, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the IVF Devices and Consumables revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in IVF Devices and Consumables are: Cook Medical Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical, Inc.), Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.), Progyny Inc., Genea Biomedx, Vitrolife AB, Oxford Gene Technology, Ovascience Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. Among other players domestic and global, IVF Devices and Consumables market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IVF Devices and Consumables

1.2 Classification of IVF Devices and Consumables by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global IVF Devices and Consumables Revenue by Type: 2015 Versus 2019 Versus 2025

1.2.2 Global IVF Devices and Consumables Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Fresh Embryo IVF

1.2.4 Frozen Embryo IVF

1.2.5 Donor Egg IVF

1.3 Global IVF Devices and Consumables Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global IVF Devices and Consumables Revenue by Application: 2015 Versus 2019 Versus 2025

1.3.2 Fertility Clinic

1.3.3 Hospital

1.3.4 Surgical Center

1.3.5 Clinical Research Institute

1.4 Global IVF Devices and Consumables Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

1.5 Global IVF Devices and Consumables Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.6 Global IVF Devices and Consumables Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

1.7 Global IVF Devices and Consumables Market Size and Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

1.7.1 North America IVF Devices and Consumables Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.7.2 Europe IVF Devices and Consumables Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.7.3 Asia IVF Devices and Consumables Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.7.4 South America IVF Devices and Consumables Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.7.5 Middle East & Africa IVF Devices and Consumables Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Cook Medical Inc.

2.1.1 Cook Medical Inc. Details

2.1.2 Cook Medical Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Cook Medical Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Cook Medical Inc. Product and Services

2.1.5 Cook Medical Inc. IVF Devices and Consumables Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical, Inc.)

2.2.1 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical, Inc.) Details

2.2.2 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical, Inc.) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical, Inc.) SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical, Inc.) Product and Services

2.2.5 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical, Inc.) IVF Devices and Consumables Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.)

2.3.1 Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.) Details

2.3.2 Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.) Product and Services

2.3.5 Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.) IVF Devices and Consumables Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.)

2.4.1 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.) Details

2.4.2 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.) Product and Services

2.4.5 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.) IVF Devices and Consumables Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Progyny Inc.

2.5.1 Progyny Inc. Details

2.5.2 Progyny Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Progyny Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Progyny Inc. Product and Services

2.5.5 Progyny Inc. IVF Devices and Consumables Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Genea Biomedx

2.6.1 Genea Biomedx Details

2.6.2 Genea Biomedx Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Genea Biomedx SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Genea Biomedx Product and Services

2.6.5 Genea Biomedx IVF Devices and Consumables Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Vitrolife AB

2.7.1 Vitrolife AB Details

2.7.2 Vitrolife AB Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Vitrolife AB SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Vitrolife AB Product and Services

2.7.5 Vitrolife AB IVF Devices and Consumables Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Oxford Gene Technology

2.8.1 Oxford Gene Technology Details

2.8.2 Oxford Gene Technology Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Oxford Gene Technology SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Oxford Gene Technology Product and Services

2.8.5 Oxford Gene Technology IVF Devices and Consumables Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Ovascience Inc.

2.9.1 Ovascience Inc. Details

2.9.2 Ovascience Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Ovascience Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Ovascience Inc. Product and Services

2.9.5 Ovascience Inc. IVF Devices and Consumables Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific

2.10.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Details

2.10.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Product and Services

2.10.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific IVF Devices and Consumables Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global IVF Devices and Consumables Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 United States IVF Devices and Consumables Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 5 IVF Devices and Consumables Players Market Share

3.3.2 Top 10 IVF Devices and Consumables Players Market Share

….continued

