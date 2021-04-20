Global Diphenol Category Products Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Dihydroxybenzenes, also known as Benzenediols, are organic chemical compounds in which two hydroxyl groups are substituted onto a benzene ring. There are three isomers, including Catechol (1, 2-benzenediol), Resorcinol (1, 3-benzenediol), Hydroquinone (1, 4-benzenediol).

The global Diphenol Category Products market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025.

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sale

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemical

Lonsen

Camlin Fine Chemicals

Jiangsu Sanjili

Mitsui Chemicals

Hubei Xiangyun

UBE Industries

Eastman

YanCheng FengYang Chemical

Atul

Major applications as follows:

Chemical Intermediates

Pharmaceutical

Agricultural

Others

Major Type as follows:

Catechol

Resorcinol

Hydroquinone

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

