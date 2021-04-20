Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Compression Release Brake
Exhaust Brake
Retarder
By Application
Aftermarket
OEM
By Company
AB Volvo
FAW Group
Eaton
Jacobs Vehicle Systems
MAN SE
Nippon Steel
Pacbrake
Scania Group
Streparava
Voith Group
Shanghai Ennova
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Compression Release Brake
Figure Compression Release Brake Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Compression Release Brake Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Compression Release Brake Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Compression Release Brake Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Exhaust Brake
Figure Exhaust Brake Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Exhaust Brake Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Exhaust Brake Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Exhaust Brake Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Retarder
Figure Retarder Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Retarder Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Retarder Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Retarder Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Aftermarket
Figure Aftermarket Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Aftermarket Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Aftermarket Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Aftermarket Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 OEM
Figure OEM Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure OEM Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure OEM Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure OEM Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)….continued
