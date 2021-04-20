Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Summary

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Compression Release Brake

Exhaust Brake

Retarder

By Application

Aftermarket

OEM

By Company

AB Volvo

FAW Group

Eaton

Jacobs Vehicle Systems

MAN SE

Nippon Steel

Pacbrake

Scania Group

Streparava

Voith Group

Shanghai Ennova

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Compression Release Brake

Figure Compression Release Brake Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Compression Release Brake Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Compression Release Brake Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Compression Release Brake Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Exhaust Brake

Figure Exhaust Brake Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Exhaust Brake Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Exhaust Brake Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Exhaust Brake Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Retarder

Figure Retarder Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Retarder Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Retarder Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Retarder Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Aftermarket

Figure Aftermarket Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Aftermarket Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Aftermarket Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Aftermarket Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 OEM

Figure OEM Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure OEM Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure OEM Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure OEM Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)….continued

