Global and Japan Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Market Overview

The global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1848.2 million by 2025, from USD 1514.7 million in 2019.

The Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by Type and Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Breakdown by Type, Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing market has been segmented into Cellular, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, etc.

Breakdown by Application, Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing has been segmented into Home Automation, Mobile Payment System, Utilities Management System, Traffic Control System, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing market.

For Japan, this report analyses the Japan market by players, Type and Application, for the period 2015-2025.

Competitive Landscape and Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Share Analysis

Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue, market potential, global presence, Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing revenue generated, market share, headquarters, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing are: Intertek, Bureau Veritas, Keysight Technologies, UL LLC, Eurofins Scientific, Anritsu, SGS, Cetecom, Rohde and Schwarz, Microwave Vision Group (MVG), etc. Among other players domestic and global, Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market segment by players, this report covers

Intertek

Bureau Veritas

Keysight Technologies

UL LLC

Eurofins Scientific

Anritsu

SGS

Cetecom

Rohde and Schwarz

Microwave Vision Group (MVG)

Market segment by regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina)

MENA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey and South Africa)

Market segment by Type, covers:

Cellular

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Home Automation

Mobile Payment System

Utilities Management System

Traffic Control System

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing

1.2 Classification of Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Revenue by Type: 2015 Versus 2019 Versus 2025

1.2.2 Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Cellular

1.2.4 Bluetooth

1.2.5 Wi-Fi

1.3 Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Revenue by Application: 2015 Versus 2019 Versus 2025

1.3.2 Home Automation

1.3.3 Mobile Payment System

1.3.4 Utilities Management System

1.3.5 Traffic Control System

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

1.5 Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.6 Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

1.7 Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Size and Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

1.7.1 North America Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.7.2 Europe Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.7.3 Asia Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.7.4 South America Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.7.5 Middle East & Africa Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Intertek

2.1.1 Intertek Details

2.1.2 Intertek Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Intertek SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Intertek Product and Services

2.1.5 Intertek Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Bureau Veritas

2.2.1 Bureau Veritas Details

2.2.2 Bureau Veritas Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Bureau Veritas SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Bureau Veritas Product and Services

2.2.5 Bureau Veritas Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Keysight Technologies

2.3.1 Keysight Technologies Details

2.3.2 Keysight Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Keysight Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Keysight Technologies Product and Services

2.3.5 Keysight Technologies Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 UL LLC

2.4.1 UL LLC Details

2.4.2 UL LLC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 UL LLC SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 UL LLC Product and Services

2.4.5 UL LLC Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Eurofins Scientific

2.5.1 Eurofins Scientific Details

2.5.2 Eurofins Scientific Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Eurofins Scientific SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Eurofins Scientific Product and Services

2.5.5 Eurofins Scientific Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Anritsu

2.6.1 Anritsu Details

2.6.2 Anritsu Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Anritsu SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Anritsu Product and Services

2.6.5 Anritsu Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 SGS

2.7.1 SGS Details

2.7.2 SGS Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 SGS SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 SGS Product and Services

2.7.5 SGS Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Cetecom

2.8.1 Cetecom Details

2.8.2 Cetecom Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Cetecom SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Cetecom Product and Services

2.8.5 Cetecom Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Rohde and Schwarz

2.9.1 Rohde and Schwarz Details

2.9.2 Rohde and Schwarz Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Rohde and Schwarz SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Rohde and Schwarz Product and Services

2.9.5 Rohde and Schwarz Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Microwave Vision Group (MVG)

2.10.1 Microwave Vision Group (MVG) Details

2.10.2 Microwave Vision Group (MVG) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Microwave Vision Group (MVG) SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Microwave Vision Group (MVG) Product and Services

2.10.5 Microwave Vision Group (MVG) Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Japan Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 5 Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Players Market Share

3.3.2 Top 10 Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Players Market Share

4 North America Market Size and Forecast by Countries

….continued

