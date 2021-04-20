Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Report 2015-2025

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are tubular cylinders of carbon atoms that have extraordinary mechanical, electrical, thermal, optical and chemical properties. CNTs typically have diameters ranging from 1 nanometer (nm) up to 50 nm—a nanometer is one thousand millionth of a meter.As a carbon based product, CNTs have almost none of environmental or physical degradation issues common to metals—thermal expansion and contraction, corrosion and sensitivity to radiation—all of which result in greater system failure in performance-sensitive applications in aerospace and defense, aviation, automotive, energy and consumer products.
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Showa Denko
Nanocyl
Arkema
Cnano
hanwha
raymor
OCSiAl
Klean Commodities
Thomas Swan
Kumho Petrochemical
Timesnano
Shanghai kajet
SSZK
Dknono
Major applications as follows:
Plastic & Composites
Energy
Electronics
Others
Major Type as follows:
SWCNTs
MWCNTs
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
….. continued
