Global Metal Foil Tapes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

3M (US)

Parker Hannifin (US)

Hitachi Maxell (JPN)

AI Technology, Inc. (US)

Alco Technologies, Inc. (US)

Coilcraft, Inc. (US)

Cybershield, Inc. (US)

CGS Technologies, Inc. (US)

Chomerics North America (US)

Dow Corning (US)

EIS Fabrico

ETS-Lindgren (US)

Greene Rubber Company (US)

Henkel (Germany)

Intermark USA, Inc (US)

Laird Technologies (US)

Leader Tech Inc (US)

Majr Products Corporation (US)

Marian Inc. (US)

Omega Shielding Products Inc., (US)

Orion Industries Inc (US)

PPG Industries (US)

Schlegel Electronic Materials, Inc. (US)

Schaffner Holding AG (Switzerland)

Tech-Etch (US)

Zippertubing Company (US)

Major applications as follows:

Aerospace

Manufacturing Industry

Automobile

Food Industry

Others

Major Type as follows:

Aluminum Foil Tape

Copper Foil Tape

Lead Foil Tape

Stainless Steel Foil Tape

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Metal Foil Tapes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Metal Foil Tapes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Metal Foil Tapes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Metal Foil Tapes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

