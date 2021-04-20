Global Dimethylvinylchlorosilane Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Dimethylvinylchlorosilane (CAS No. 1719-58-0) is an organofunctional chlorosilane chemical having vinyl functionality attached to a highly reactive chlorosilane. It is liquid and widely used as a monomer in the production of silicone polymers and silicone resins as well as intermediate in the production of other organosilicon substances.

The global Dimethylvinylchlorosilane market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Dow Corning

Milliken Chemical

Jiande Zhiyou Silicone Materials

SiSiB SILICONES

Major applications as follows:

Monomers of silicone polymers/resins

Intermediates of organosilicon substances

Others

Major Type as follows:

96% Dimethylvinylchlorosilane

≥96% Dimethylvinylchlorosilane

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

