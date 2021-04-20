Global Dimethylvinylchlorosilane Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary
Dimethylvinylchlorosilane (CAS No. 1719-58-0) is an organofunctional chlorosilane chemical having vinyl functionality attached to a highly reactive chlorosilane. It is liquid and widely used as a monomer in the production of silicone polymers and silicone resins as well as intermediate in the production of other organosilicon substances.
The global Dimethylvinylchlorosilane market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Dow Corning
Milliken Chemical
Jiande Zhiyou Silicone Materials
SiSiB SILICONES
Major applications as follows:
Monomers of silicone polymers/resins
Intermediates of organosilicon substances
Others
Major Type as follows:
96% Dimethylvinylchlorosilane
≥96% Dimethylvinylchlorosilane
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content :
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Dimethylvinylchlorosilane Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Dimethylvinylchlorosilane Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Dimethylvinylchlorosilane Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Dimethylvinylchlorosilane Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
