Global Natural Astaxanthin Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. It has the unique capacity to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene and β-carotene.



GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4912439-global-natural-astaxanthin-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

The global Natural Astaxanthin market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

ALSO READ: https://marketsandmarketsresearchfuture.blogspot.com/2021/02/lymphedema-diagnostics-market-size.html

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

ALSO READ: https://yaapoo.com//read-blog/5473

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Fuji

Cyanotech

BGG

Parry Nutraceuticals

Algatechnologies

Biogenic

Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin

Igene

Yunnan Alphy Biotech

ADMPiveg

Major applications as follows:

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Feed

Others

Major Type as follows:

Yeast Source

Krill/Shrimp Source

Microalgae Source

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa



….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105