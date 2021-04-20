Global Natural Astaxanthin Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. It has the unique capacity to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene and β-carotene.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4912439-global-natural-astaxanthin-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025
The global Natural Astaxanthin market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
ALSO READ: https://marketsandmarketsresearchfuture.blogspot.com/2021/02/lymphedema-diagnostics-market-size.html
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
ALSO READ: https://yaapoo.com//read-blog/5473
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Fuji
Cyanotech
BGG
Parry Nutraceuticals
Algatechnologies
Biogenic
Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin
Igene
Yunnan Alphy Biotech
ADMPiveg
Major applications as follows:
Nutraceuticals
Cosmetics
Food & Beverages
Feed
Others
Major Type as follows:
Yeast Source
Krill/Shrimp Source
Microalgae Source
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
….. continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105