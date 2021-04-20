Global Needle Coke Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
Needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material. With low electrical resistance, strong shock resistance and good anti-oxidation ability, it can be widely used in ultra high graphite electrode, nuclear reactor deceleration materials and LIB anode materials. According to different raw material, needle coke can be classified as coal-based and petroleum-based.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4912489-global-needle-coke-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025
The global Needle Coke market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
ALSO READ: https://uberant.com/article/1223996-acute-intermittent-porphyria-market-analysis-2023-by-requirements,-demands/
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
ConocoPhillips
C-Chem
Seadrift Coke
JX Group
ALSO READ: https://mrfrpr.blogspot.com/2021/02/automotive-ignition-system-market.html
Sumitomo Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical
Indian Oil Company
Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical
Fangda Carbon
Shanxi Jinzhou Group
CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical
Qitaihe Baotailong
Sinosteel
Major applications as follows:
Graphite Electrode
Special Carbon Material
Others
Major Type as follows:
Petroleum-based Needle Coke
Coal-based Needle Coke
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Needle Coke Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Needle Coke Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Needle Coke Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Needle Coke Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
….. continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105