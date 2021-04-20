Global Needle Coke Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

Needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material. With low electrical resistance, strong shock resistance and good anti-oxidation ability, it can be widely used in ultra high graphite electrode, nuclear reactor deceleration materials and LIB anode materials. According to different raw material, needle coke can be classified as coal-based and petroleum-based.



GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4912489-global-needle-coke-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

The global Needle Coke market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

ALSO READ: https://uberant.com/article/1223996-acute-intermittent-porphyria-market-analysis-2023-by-requirements,-demands/

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

ConocoPhillips

C-Chem

Seadrift Coke

JX Group

ALSO READ: https://mrfrpr.blogspot.com/2021/02/automotive-ignition-system-market.html

Sumitomo Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical

Indian Oil Company

Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical

Fangda Carbon

Shanxi Jinzhou Group

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

Qitaihe Baotailong

Sinosteel

Major applications as follows:

Graphite Electrode

Special Carbon Material

Others

Major Type as follows:

Petroleum-based Needle Coke

Coal-based Needle Coke

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Needle Coke Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Needle Coke Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Needle Coke Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Needle Coke Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105