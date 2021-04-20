Global Neodymium Oxide Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
The global Neodymium Oxide market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
China Minmetals Rare Earth
Longyi Heavy Rare-Earth
Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry
Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group
Chenguang Rare Earth
Jiangyin Jiahua Advanced Material Resouces
Major applications as follows:
Glass Colorant
Ceramic Colorant
Metal Neodymium
Ferromagnetic Material
Others
Major Type as follows:
3N
4N
4.5N
5N
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Neodymium Oxide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Neodymium Oxide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Neodymium Oxide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Neodymium Oxide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 China Minmetals Rare Earth
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of China Minmetals Rare Earth
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of China Minmetals Rare Earth
3.1.4 Recent Development
….. continued
