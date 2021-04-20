Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

The global Neodymium Iron Boron market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast



Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Hitachi Metals



Shin-Etsu

TDK

VAC

Zhong Ke San Huan

Yunsheng Company

YSM

JL MAG

ZHmag

BJM

AT&M

NBJJ

Innuovo Magnetics

SGM

Galaxy Magnetic

Zhongyuan Magnetic

Earth- Panda

Magsuper

Major applications as follows:

Computer

Electronic Industry

Office Automation Equipment

Auto Industry

Others

Major Type as follows:

Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnet

Bonded Nd-Fe-B Magnets

Hot Pressed NdFeB Magnets

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Neodymium Iron Boron Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

….. continued

