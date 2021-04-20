Global Neem Oil Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
The global Neem Oil market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
E.I.D. Parry
Neeming Australia Pty Ltd.
P.J. Margo Pvt. Ltd.
Agro Extract Limited
Ozone Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
GreeNeem Agri Private Limited
Fortune Biotech Ltd.
Swedenn Neem Tree Company
Bros Sweden Group
Certis USA LLC
Terramera Inc.
Grupo Ultraquimia
Major applications as follows:
Pesticides/Agriculture
Personal Care
Animal Product
Major Type as follows:
Seed Extract Oil
Leaf Extract Oil
Bark Extract Oil
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Neem Oil Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Neem Oil Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Neem Oil Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Neem Oil Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 E.I.D. Parry
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of E.I.D. Parry
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of E.I.D. Parry
3.1.4 Recent Development
….. continued
