Agricultural Enzymes Market 2021 with (COVID-19) Impact Analysis, Product Type, Application, Key Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

The global Agricultural Enzymes market was valued at USD 253.6million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 648.8millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Agricultural Enzymes are bioactive proteins which are used instead of chemicals for protection and food production. The growing trend of organic farming is expected to boost the demand for agricultural enzymes. The growing population and rising disposable incomes has resulted in increased food consumption owing to which the demand for these products is expected to remain high over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing economic activities

1.2 Climate change

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Absence of uniform guidelines

2.2 Operating constraints

Market Segmentation:

The global Insecticide Seed Treatment market is segmented on the type, crop type, product type, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Dehydrogenases

1.2 Proteases

1.3 Phosphatases

1.4 Sulfatases

1.5 Others

2. By Crop Type:

2.1 Grains and Cereals

2.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

2.3 Vegetables and Fruits

2.4 Ornamentals and Turfs

2.5 Others

3. By Product Type:

3.1 Soil Fertility Products

3.2 Growth Enhancing Products

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Camson Bio Technologies Limited

2. Novozymes A/S

3. Aries Agro Limited

4. Syngenta AG

5. Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

6. BASF

7. AB Enzymes

8. Agrinos AS

9. EI DuPont De Nemours

10. Stoller USA

11. Koninklijke DSM NV

12. Bioworks Inc.

13. Bayer Cropscience

14. Agri Life

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

