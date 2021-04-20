Agricultural Innoculants Market 2021 Report – Trends in Technological Strategies, Business Advancements and Top-Vendor Landscape to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Market Overview:

The global Agricultural Innoculants market was valued at USD 302.1million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 683.7 millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.50% from 2017 to 2025.

Agricultural innoculants are majorly employed to improve plant health. Their ability to induce systemic acquired resistance in plants is driving demand for these products. The adoption of sustainable agricultural practices coupled with increasing focus on increasing yields is expected to boost market demand.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Adoption of mulching technology

1.2 Effective use of water in crop cultivation

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of installation

2.2 Adverse effects of plastics

Market Segmentation:

The global Agricultural Innoculantsmarket is segmented on the basis of source, mode of application, crop type, and region.

1. By Source:

1.1 Bacteria

1.2 Fungi

1.3 Others

2. By Mode of Application:

2.1 Seed Innoculation

2.2 Soil Innoculation

2.3 Others

3. By Crop Type:

3.1 Grains and Cereals

3.2 Vegetables and Fruits

3.3 Oilseeds and Pulses

3.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. Xitebio Technologies

3. EI Du Pont De Nemours

4. Queensland Agricultural Seeds

5. Bayer CropScience

6. Precision Laboratories LLC

7. Novozymes A/S

8. Brettyoung

9. Advanced Biological Marketing

10. VerdesianLifesciences

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

