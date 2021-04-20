Global N-Dimethylacetamide Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

N-Dimethylacetamide (DMAC) is a colorless, high boiling, polar, hygroscopic liquid. DMAC is a good solvent for a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds and it is miscible with water, ethers, esters, ketones and aromatics compounds.



GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4912488-global-n-dimethylacetamide-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

It is used in the production of polyacrylonitrile and polyurethane based fibers, films and coatings. The polar nature of DMAC enables it to act as a combined solvent and reaction catalyst in many reactions producing high yields and pure product in short time periods.

The global N-Dimethylacetamide market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

ALSO READ: https://telegra.ph/AI-in-Drug-Discovery-Market-2021–Global-Industry-Size-Share-Growth-Factors-Companies-02-15-2

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

ALSO READ: https://mrfrpr.blogspot.com/2021/02/automotive-light-weight-body-panel.html

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Dupont

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry

BASF

Shanghai Jinshan Jingwei

Te An Ling Tian Fine Chemical

Eastman

MGC

Huaxu Huagong

Akkim

Samsung

Major applications as follows:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Fiber Industry

Plastic Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Organic Synthesis

Others

Major Type as follows:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global N-Dimethylacetamide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global N-Dimethylacetamide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global N-Dimethylacetamide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global N-Dimethylacetamide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105