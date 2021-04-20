Global Nd-Fe-B Magnet Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
The global Nd-Fe-B Magnet market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Neo
Ugimag
R.Audemars SA
NSSMC
TDK
Daido Steel
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
Ta Tong Magnet
Galaxy Magnets
ZhongKeSanHuan
Ningbo Co-star
DEMGC
Beijing Jingci Magnet
Earth-Panda
Tianhe Magnets
Guangzhou Golden South
Jiangxi Yingguang Magnet
Ningbo Yunsheng
Major applications as follows:
Electro-Acoustic
Electronic Appliances
Mechanical Equipment
Others
Major Type as follows:
Bonding Type
Sintering Type
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Nd-Fe-B Magnet Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Nd-Fe-B Magnet Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Nd-Fe-B Magnet Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Nd-Fe-B Magnet Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Neo
….. continued
