Global n-Butyl Alcohol Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
The global n-Butyl Alcohol market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
BASF
Dow Chemical Company
Oxea Group
Eastman Chemical Company
Formosa Plastic Group
China Nation Petroleum
SINOPEC
Sasol Limited
Kyowa Hakko
The Kaiteki Company
Yankuang Group
Bohai Chemical Industry
Major applications as follows:
Biofuel
Synthetic Raw Materials
Solvent
Major Type as follows:
Biobutanol
Chemical Butanol
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global n-Butyl Alcohol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global n-Butyl Alcohol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global n-Butyl Alcohol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global n-Butyl Alcohol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 BASF
3.1.1 Company Information
….. continued
