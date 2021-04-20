Global N-butanol Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

The global N-butanol market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:



GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4912481-global-n-butanol-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

ALSO READ: https://sites.google.com/site/healthandhealthcaretrends/ai-in-drug-discovery-market-2021–global-industry-size-share-growth-factors-companies

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

BASF

Dow Chemical

OXEA Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

SASOL

PetroChina Company

Eastman Chemical

Perstorp

ALSO READ: https://mrfrpr.blogspot.com/2021/02/automotive-axle-market-to-remain.html

Mitsubishi Chemical

Cobalt Technologies

OXO Corporation

KH Neochem Co. Ltd.

Major applications as follows:

Butyl Acrylate

Butyl Acetate

Glycol Ethers

Direct Solvent

Plasticizers

Major Type as follows:

Purity: ≥74%

Purity: ≥99%

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global N-butanol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global N-butanol Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global N-butanol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global N-butanol Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 BASF

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of BASF

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF

3.1.4 Recent Development

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105