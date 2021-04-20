Global N-Bromosuccinimide Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

N-Bromosuccinimide (NBS) is a chemical reagent which is used in radical substitution and electrophilic addition reactions in organic chemistry. NBS can be considered a convenient source of cationic bromine. N-Bromo Succinamide (NBS) is a popular bromination reagent.



GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4912479-global-n-bromosuccinimide-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

It is a versatile source of bromine for reactions such as electrophilic additions and radical substitution.

The global N-Bromosuccinimide market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

ALSO READ: https://marketsandmarketsresearchfuture.blogspot.com/2021/02/ai-in-drug-discovery-market-2021-global.html

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Halides Chemicals

ALSO READ: https://mrfrpr.blogspot.com/2021/02/automotive-engine-market-to-be-focused.html

Suru Chemical

Nantong Jianru

Nanjing TianNing Chemical

Kente Catalysts

Quzhou Mingfeng Chemical

Purecha Group

Zhejiang Deqing Yinyuan Biotechnology

Nikakem Products

Jiangxi Dasuo Chemical

Guannan East Chemical

Anhui Wotu Chemical

Major applications as follows:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Pesticides Industry

Others

Major Type as follows:

Content 99%

Content 98%

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global N-Bromosuccinimide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global N-Bromosuccinimide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global N-Bromosuccinimide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global N-Bromosuccinimide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Halides Chemicals

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Halides Chemicals



….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105