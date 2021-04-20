Feed Pigment Market 2021 Key Drivers, Research Objectives, Future Prospects and Growth Potential to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Global Feed Pigment Market

By Type (Spirulina, Caramel, Carotenoids), By Livestock (Ruminants, Poultry, Swine), By Carotenoids Source (Natural Feed Pigments, Synthetic Feed Pigments), By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Feed Pigment Market was valued at USD 974.4 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1271.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Pigments are substances that provide pigment to tissues. They are responsible for the color of eyes, skin and hair. Feed pigments are derived from natural pigments in feed, and synthetic pigments in feed. They provide aid to increase the palatability of the feed and cure several diseases in animals, making them healthier. Carotenoids, caramel, curcumin and spirulina are few feed pigments that are easily available in the market. Feed pigments can be segmented on the basis of livestock such as poultry, swine and aquatic animals.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High demand for consumption of meat.

1.2 Changing preference towards Pellet feed.

1.3 Industrialization of poultry and pork.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High rise in cost of raw materials.

2.2 Regular checks on animal feed.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Feed Pigment Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Livestock, Carotenoids Source and Region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Curcumin

1.2 Spirulina

1.3 Caramel

1.4 Carotenoids

1.4.1 Lutein

1.4.2 Astaxanthin

1.4.3 Canthaxanthin

1.4.4 Beta-Carotene

1.4.5 Lycopene

1.4.6 Zeaxanthin

1.4.7 Other Carotenoids

2. By Livestock:

2.1 Poultry

2.2 Swine

2.3 Ruminants

2.4 Aquatic Animals

2.5 Feed Pigments for Other Livestock Types

3. By Carotenoids Source :

3.1 Natural Feed Pigments

3.2 Synthetic Feed Pigments

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Kemin Industries Inc.

2. Guangzhou Leader Bio-Technology Co., Ltd

3. Nutrex NV

4. Vitafor NV

5. Royal DSM N.V.

6. Novus International, Inc.

7. D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc

8. Behn Meyer Group

9. Innovad AD NV/SA

10. BASF SE

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

