Soil Wetting Agents Market Size Study with COVID-19 Impact 2020 Research Strategies and Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Global Soil Wetting Agents Market

By Form (Liquid, Granular), By Application (Turf Care, Agriculture), By End Use Product (Crop Protection Products, Fertilizers), By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Soil Wetting Agents Market was valued at USD 101.6 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 171.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Soil wetting agents contain surfactants that reduce the surface tension of the water. Surfactants do not reduce or alter soil water repellence. They help the water enter repellent soil easily. Effective moisture management is an essential factor for turf grass maintenance in dry seasons. The formulation of wetting agents contain active components that help the penetration of wetting agent into the soil.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008087

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Adopting precision farming techniques for soil wetting agents.

1.2 Rise in application of turf cares.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of awareness about soil wetting agents.

2.2 Rise of environmental concerns.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Soil Wetting Agents Market is segmented on the basis of Form, Application, End Use Product and Region.

1. By Form:

1.1 Granular

1.2 Liquid

2. By Application:

2.1 Agriculture

2.2 Turf Care

3. By End Use Product:

3.1 Fertilizers

3.2 Crop Protection Products

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. Seasol International Pty Ltd

3. Brett-Young Seeds Limited

4. MD Biocoals Pvt. Ltd.

5. Geoponics Corp

6. Wilbur-Ellis Company

7. Nufarm Limited

8. Grow More, Inc.

9. ADS Agrotech Private Limited

10. Milliken Chemical

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008087

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Soil Wetting Agents Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

More Reports

Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market

Protective Coating Resins Market

Polyurethane Adhesives Market

Plasticizers Market

Plastic Coatings Market

Optical Coating Market

Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive (MMA) Market